Get Lost! In Vernon County: Bloomingdale

Hi. Vern here. Where have you all been? I thought by now I would of at least see one of you out and about. Are you hiding? Or wait, maybe I’M the one that’s hiding? Huh, I never thought of that. I guess only time will tell who is the better one at hide and seek. But hey, do you know about a good hiding spot? It’s Bloomingdale. A beautiful, hidden town about 5 miles east of Westby nestled in the green hills of the west branch of the Kickapoo River.

This pleasant little community, still home to about 50 people, grew from a frontier trading post to a prosperous village. At one time Bloomingdale was bigger than Westby! If you can believe that. With its own post office, medical building, general store, blacksmith, repair shop, creamery, church and school, Bloomingdale’s history is one marked by many happy memories. Many hardworking, intelligent, friendly people, and thriving businesses served not only residents of this community, but also the whole Vernon County area.