Get Lost! In Vernon County: Bloomingdale

Hi. Vern here. Where have you all been? I thought by now I would of at least see one of you out and about. Are you hiding? Or wait, maybe I’M the one that’s hiding? Huh, I never thought of that. I guess only time will tell who is the better one at hide and seek. But hey, do you know about a good hiding spot? It’s Bloomingdale. A beautiful, hidden town about 5 miles east of Westby nestled in the green hills of the west branch of the Kickapoo River.
This pleasant little community, still home to about 50 people, grew from a frontier trading post to a prosperous village. At one time Bloomingdale was bigger than Westby! If you can believe that. With its own post office, medical building, general store, blacksmith, repair shop, creamery, church and school, Bloomingdale’s history is one marked by many happy memories. Many hardworking, intelligent, friendly people, and thriving businesses served not only residents of this community, but also the whole Vernon County area.
Now I can’t say for sure, but, I think I may have helped name the town. Really! I remember it was a spring day and while trying to get some honey from the bees who were working the wild plum trees that literally covered the hills, I got stung in my mouth. Boy did that smart! My tongue was all swollen and I was trying to say out loud “my mouth is swollen!” but it came out sounding more like “blomedalen!” My guess is that the Norwegian settlers must of overheard me and they put the words together—Blome (the Norwegian word for flower) and Dalen (the word for valley) – and Blomedalen was what it was called. After a few years it transformed into the more common pronunciation of Bloomingdale and well, here we are today. Cool story, huh?
There’s been a lot of changes over the years and but the spirit of the community continues to live on. The old church still sits on a hill overlooking the community and two of the old downtown businesses have been converted into housing. The old school is now the Bloomingdale Community Club and has a great playground and shelter for picnics behind it. Volunteers donate their time to the building to operate it as a community center for various functions and a thrift shop for the public. There are some really good deals in there, just saying.
Hey, speaking of deals, I also want to mention that there is a rock sale currently happening in Bloomingdale! When you come into town you’ll see a sign that reads: $1 for small rocks and $2 for big rocks. Now I don’t know much, but I can tell you that it is the best deal I’ve seen on rocks in Vernon County and if you are like me, you just can’t pass something like that up.
Christina Dollhausen, Vernon County’s economic development coordinator, will be sharing with Vernon County View readers the adventures of Vernon S. Quatch.