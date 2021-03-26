Get Lost! In Vernon County: Bud

Hey. Hi. My friends call me Vern. Yeah, I am kind of a loner, so most friends don’t call me at all. I hear there is a lot of social distancing happening out there these days, so maybe that’s what is going on. Anyways, it’s not so bad, I find ways to cope. Whenever I get really lonely, I like to visit this little small area known as Bud. I always thought it would be nice to be someone’s Buddy, or Bud, so going there makes me feel a little better and less lonely.

If you’ve never heard of Bud, it’s about six miles west of Viroqua on Hwy. 56. It may not seem like much today with only 3 exits, but if you believe me, at one time there was a lot going on. I’ve lived all around Vernon County for a very, very long time. I remember hiding outside The Bud Store, built around 1907, and watch neighbors buy things like nuts and bolts to fabric and spools of thread. I used to imagine these neighbors were my friends. There were two buildings I would peek in at night time behind the store, one housed the family cows. The cows were friendly to me, in fact most cows in Vernon County are nice to me! I remember the Bud Store had an upper story, where dances and other community events were held. Once a year the gypsies in wagons would come through Bud. I was always there to step in and scare them off if they decided to cause any mischief with my neighbor friends, but they never stole anything, just traded goods and were on their way. Sometimes later for fun I’d catch up to the Gypsys and move around some of their stuff at night while they were sleeping. It’s always fun to watch them scramble in the morning. Bud also had a cheese factory and a sawmill there at one time. If only they knew how good I am at picking up trees.