Get Lost! In Vernon County: Chaseburg Nature Trail

Hi. Vern here. I got a question for you. When you go somewhere, are you going to get away from your original location or are you going somewhere to get closer to where you want to be? I have walked these hills and valleys for years now and still don’t know if I am coming or going, and you want to know what? That’s just fine by me! It’s always nice to get lost and find yourself in a good spot. The Chaseburg Nature Trail is one of those spots that is close to everything around it but also feels like you’re away from it all. Right in the middle of the village, you walk along the creek on a nice paved path all around in a big circle and then eventually you end back to where you started. The trail goes along a large marshy area, plumb full of life…animals, insects, plants and flowers. Chaseburg, in general, has so much life in the middle of it and it is much like a hub with highways as its spokes leading out in each direction.

There are so many ways to get in and out of Chaseburg. Some humans travel to and from there by automobile. Some by peddle bike. Some by motor bike. Some by foot. Some by horse and buggy. Some by snowmobile. Some by big hairy feet (that’s me!). Long ago, I remember one mode of travel for humans was riding a clumsy wagon called a "Kubberulle" drawn by oxen. The township was originally called Hamburg and then a few years later there was a meeting at the schoolhouse and then they decided to name it Chaseburgh…yes, with a H! At some point they dropped the “H." I don’t know where it went. Chaseburg was named after Henry Chase, who built the first saw mill on Coon Creek.

Another thing that relates to this middle of everything but away from it all point that I’m trying to make is Chaseburg had the “Old Southeastern” railroad that went to there. See how I said “TO there” not THROUGH there? In Chaseburg there was an engine turntable. Trains that came out of Sparta through Coon Valley and into Chaseburg would come in, unload the goods and the engine would then go on the turntable. Just like a merry-go-round, four or five strong humans would use every single one of their muscles to turn the engine on the turntable so it faced back where it came from. Once the engine was turned around, they’d hook up the cars and fill it up with humans, butter, tobacco, eggs, machinery, cattle…whatever needed to be taken away or get closer to where it wanted to be. Whether you are coming or going in Chaseburg, I have a feeling you will get to where you’re supposed to be.

Christina Dollhausen, Vernon County’s economic development coordinator, will be sharing with Vernon County View readers the adventures of Vernon S. Quatch.

