Get Lost! In Vernon County: Cook Hill Road

Oh hi, again. Vern here. Not trying to be a downer, but I think summer is half way over. Can you see the way the light is shifting, just a little? I’m trying to get everywhere I can but I also know I can’t get everywhere at once. I like to call it my summer dance.
So, while checking in on the stray cat situation in Viroqua, I decided to make my way to Cook Creek. The Cook Creek headwaters are just a couple miles west outside of Viroqua. If you follow the water it runs into Bishop Branch with runs into the West Fork of the Kickapoo which runs into the Kickapoo River which runs into Wisconsin River which runs into the Mississippi River which runs into the Gulf of Mexico which runs into the Caribbean Sea and then to the Atlantic Ocean. Whew! That’s a lot of running. I’m more of a slow walking, take a break once in a while, kind of guy, but I do have to say I like to take the path of the rivers around here. There are so many paths to take and who is to say which is the right one or the wrong one? The thing is is just when you think you’ve reached the end of one path, another one just seems to pops up. Speaking of, can you imagine how many paths these boots have taken? If you’re looking to find a new path, head on up to Cook Hill Road (Cook Creek is at the bottom of this road) and you’ll see this mysterious long line of cowboy boots on fence posts.
Do you know the meaning behind finding boots on a fence post? Well, I hear that it can represent a few things. Some say that it’s a tribute to a good friend or horse that has passed away. Some say that putting up a boot sends the message that “I’ve worn out another pair” working here. I’ve also heard that if you notice which way the toe points on the boot, either to the field or building, it indicates where the homeowner is working. Do you know how many boots there are on this fence line? 32! Yes, 32! Which coincidentally is how many weeks it is away from Christmas! No, that’s a lie. I don’t know how many weeks it is to Christmas….I’m sorry, summer makes me say stuff, I can’t help it.
Anyways, moving on. Hanging a boot on a fence post can also represent the end of a trail or path. Paths are funny things. You can go down the right one or the wrong one and likely when you get to the end you find another one to take and usually you choose which path to take based on what you learned from the last one. It’s kind of like how water runs. There’s really no end to a path, you probably just need to get yourself another pair of boots.
Christina Dollhausen, Vernon County’s economic development coordinator, will be sharing with Vernon County View readers the adventures of Vernon S. Quatch.