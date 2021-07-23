Get Lost! In Vernon County: Cook Hill Road

Oh hi, again. Vern here. Not trying to be a downer, but I think summer is half way over. Can you see the way the light is shifting, just a little? I’m trying to get everywhere I can but I also know I can’t get everywhere at once. I like to call it my summer dance.

So, while checking in on the stray cat situation in Viroqua, I decided to make my way to Cook Creek. The Cook Creek headwaters are just a couple miles west outside of Viroqua. If you follow the water it runs into Bishop Branch with runs into the West Fork of the Kickapoo which runs into the Kickapoo River which runs into Wisconsin River which runs into the Mississippi River which runs into the Gulf of Mexico which runs into the Caribbean Sea and then to the Atlantic Ocean. Whew! That’s a lot of running. I’m more of a slow walking, take a break once in a while, kind of guy, but I do have to say I like to take the path of the rivers around here. There are so many paths to take and who is to say which is the right one or the wrong one? The thing is is just when you think you’ve reached the end of one path, another one just seems to pops up. Speaking of, can you imagine how many paths these boots have taken? If you’re looking to find a new path, head on up to Cook Hill Road (Cook Creek is at the bottom of this road) and you’ll see this mysterious long line of cowboy boots on fence posts.