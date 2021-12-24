Get Lost! In Vernon County: Coon Creek Watershed

Hi. Vern here. Stuff doesn’t just happen. I mean, it happens, but it doesn’t happen unless other stuff happens. Every little thing you do, from walking to breathing to hiding in the bushes, you are putting something out there that has an affect on something else. That’s how things go. Hey, don’t get mad at me, I didn’t make up the rules!

But hey, here’s the thing, when you make a decision to put something out there, like graze your cows, log your timber or plant your crops in straight rows, all that can affect what happens somewhere else. And Vernon County, with its big valleys, steep hills and streams, was no exception to things happening because of something else. Now here comes the cool part. You can also put something out there that makes good things happen! It’s true.

Now here’s where I actually get to talking about what I’m trying to talk about. Thanks for sticking with me. The Coon Creek Watershed Project. A perfect example of a project that transformed Coon Valley area, not just for then, but for now and the future. The reason this project needed to happen was for a long time, farming and flooding ravaged the coon creek watershed. From heavy grazing, constant monocropping, and up-and-down-hill plowing had melted away our soils in heavy rains. Big gullies ate into the hillsides and the eroded soils would bury anything downstream like homes, farms and businesses. So, even though the farmers, for over three generations, were trying to make their farm work, the way they were doing it was negatively affecting everything else down the rest of the watershed. It’s like all the work that everyone did to try to be successful was actually taking away their future success. That’s some crazy chasing your own tail stuff right there.

Anyways, they knew they needed to do something to keep the soil in place. They had to slow the water, plow and crop along the natural contours of the land, intersperse and rotate crops, take the cows off the steep slopes, repair and revegetate the stream banks and plant food and cover for wildlife.

To do this more than 400 farmers and neighbors broke from their old tail-chasing ways and adopted these new soil and water conservation methods. They worked with the Soil Conservation Service, a guy named Aldo Leopold (you might know him, he’d kind of a big deal), the CCC and more. No one ever seen this new approach to conservation before. From public to private lands, all were part of the watershed and all needed to be a part of the solution. In a few short years, they saw a huge difference. In repairing the Coon Valley landscape, its humans helped redefine the very meaning of conservation. And that ALL happened in Vernon County because they made something happen. I like that.

Christina Dollhausen, Vernon County’s economic development coordinator, will be sharing with Vernon County View readers the adventures of Vernon S. Quatch.

