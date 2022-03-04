Get Lost! In Vernon County: County Farm

Hi. Vern here. Ever think that even if you got lost, you would still find yourself somewhere? I don’t know about you, but I sure think everyone needs a place where they feel like they belong. Let’s take me, for example…I’m just a lonely Sasquatch roaming the county. But truth be told, I’ve never really felt I had a purpose until I started getting lost…and now look at me! I’m a professional at getting lost and at getting found! All you have to do is take a wrong turn and you are there!

At one time there was a place where the lost found a place. It was called the County Farm, also referred to as the Poor Farm. Over the years it’s taken on many different looks. But long ago, the Vernon County Alms House and Insane Asylum was located there, right near this tobacco barn. The Alms House and Asylum building, on the north side of Viroqua, was huge, like six of me standing on top of myself huge. It has since been taken down nearly 40 trips around the suns ago, but it was originally built before the turn of the century. The humans that lived there looked and lived their lives a little differently than some may say was normal. What IS normal? I see a guy running around Viroqua with a horse mask on and nobody is putting him in an asylum…so who knows? Anyways, the thing about this place is that outsiders looking in might tell a different story on what was actually happening inside.

From what I could tell, each resident had a job to do on the farm while they lived there. They were proud of that job, too. The goal was to learn a trade in order to integrate back into “normal” society. (there’s that normal word again…) Anyways, some tended the garden or crops, some cared for the livestock, some rode along in the milk trucks to the Westby Co-op Creamery, some worked in the kitchen, some made clothing. Not only did the food, meat and clothing feed and clothe the residents, but it was also sold to the local co-ops and Vernon County-ites to feed and clothe them, too! Plus, the money they made from selling what they made went back to keep the County Farm going. What went in, came back out, that went back in, that came back out. It was like breathing, but in an asylum. OK, I don’t know where I’m going with that…Moving on…As much life as there was there, there was also death. In a grove of trees is a small cemetery with unmarked graves that served as the final resting place for lost. Like I said, today it looks a lot different than it used to, but I tell ya, if you find the County Farm, you might not be as lost as you thought you were.

Christina Dollhausen, Vernon County’s economic development coordinator, will be sharing with Vernon County View readers the adventures of Vernon S. Quatch.

