Get Lost! In Vernon County: Court House Rock

Hey. Vern here. You never know what you are going to find if you aren’t looking. Today, the story as I remember it is a little rocky, but I’d like to tell you anyways because I don’t have anyone else to tell it to, so here. A place called Court House Rock is right behind Eckhart Park in Viroqua, Wisconsin. It’s hard to miss!

Like other interesting rock outcroppings in the county, it’s an erosional remnant of Ordovician-age St. Peter Sandstone located on a sandstone ridge formed by the prolonged piecemeal erosion of the surrounding rock over many thousands (to millions) of years. Phew! Say that a couple times fast! Anyways, humans would come for miles around to have a closer look at this strange and unique rock and get their picture taken...just like me! Eventually, human dwellings were built around the rock and here we are today. This Court House Rock story goes back in time even further and I think we know each other well enough by now so I think you are ready to hear it.

So long, long ago, when I was just a little Quatch, when Vernon County was named Bad Ax county, they didn’t have the courthouse set up just yet…but the humans still needed a place to have court. Just because it was long ago doesn’t mean that justice didn’t need to be served! So, if you look closely you will see that one of the shapes jutting out from the rock formation looks like a judges chair. Yup, you guessed it – the judge would sit there. The counsel for defense sat on the SE corner of the rock and the counsel for the state sat on the to the SW. The criminal box was between the two counsels. The jury would sit North, just in front of the judges chair. After everyone pleaded their cases, there were boos and hisses and decisions were made. I remember this one case where the decision was that the criminal was guilty and had to serve a sentence. And just like that, they’d put the prisoner in a nearby cave where he lived on ice and acorns. Sometimes the prisoner was permitted to wash his hands in the devils washbowl, that’s a divot in the rock that filled with rain.

Anyways, the prisoner never really served out his sentence because one day, he was given a little more liberty than usual, and with a full belly of acorns, he escaped and ran to the NW side of the top of rock and jumped off. But get this, when they went to look for him, they couldn’t find his body. To this day it is still unknown whether he lived after the fall or if lived out his days wandering the county in a big foot costume….One thing is for sure, his escape gave him a pass to the other world…which is probably what he was looking for anyways.

Christina Dollhausen, Vernon County’s economic development coordinator, will be sharing with Vernon County View readers the adventures of Vernon S. Quatch.

