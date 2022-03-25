Get Lost! In Vernon County: Davidson Park - Westby

Hi. Vern here. There are secret places around here—almost so secret that some say you have to speak Norwegian just to understand where they are. Well, today, you are in luck! I will be your interpreter! This secret spot is not so secret to the locals but might not be somewhere you know unless you speak the language…so to speak…if you know what I mean.

The place is called Davidson Park, also known as the rock park. So, are you with me? You want to go there? OK, let me channel the secret…hold tight…it’s coming. There it is! OK, Davidson Park is located in the heart of Westby (Yes! Westby!) on the corner of West Park Street and West Avenue North. There’s pure magic and super rare things to see at Davidson Park that you might not experience anywhere else, and here’s the way to do it…After you have hit all the cheese stores in Westby, ate a good breakfast, had some coffee and did some treasure shopping, you make your way west down West Park Street and within a few blocks you’ll see a huge Lion watering fountain. There’s a playground, picnic tables, shelters, huge conifer trees and really interesting rocks…I’m talking REALLY incredible sandstone boulders you can climb around on with not only places to hide, but also places to be found! There’s also trails for humans to go hiking, snowshoeing, Nordic skiing, and mountain biking.

The land for the park, 17 parcels to be exact, was given to the City of Westby about this time of year exactly 100 times around the sun ago from Mr. and Mrs. Jens Davidson. They were deeply interested in the life of their community and wished to provide the public with this scenic location as a place of recreation and enjoyment. The Davidsons were some of the original Westby folks…in fact Jens was the first president of the Wisconsin Cooperative Tobacco Pool, founder of the Westby Bank (Farmers Bank), president of the City of Westby and he served on the Vernon County Board of Supervisors. Jens was passionate about farming, community and service. Nearly half of the City of Westby was laid out on the original Davidson farm!

There’s something else you should know about this park. A whole enlightened squirrel society lives there! It’s true. (I apologize if I talk about squirrels too much, they are my friends) Anyways, among the gray squirrels, you’ll see a group of rare WHITE squirrels running up and down the trees! The greys and the whites all get along quite well and I say they are enlightened because they all play together and don’t judge each other based on fur color. It’s very, very rare to see white squirrels. In fact, I over-heard once, while having a brandy old fashioned at the Old Towne Inn, that if you see a white squirrel it’s a good omen and you are to have good luck that day! So, needless to say, if you need a little luck on your side...Davidson Park in Westby might be your best bet.

Christina Dollhausen, Vernon County’s economic development coordinator, will be sharing with Vernon County View readers the adventures of Vernon S. Quatch.

