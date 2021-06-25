Get Lost! In Vernon County: Dell

The Dell soup was a perfect combination of the vegetables that grew in the area and the ladies that put it together. It would all start with any leftover vegetables the ladies had and they would make their individual soups at their homes. Then, on a certain day, they would all bring their individual soups to Grandma’s Attic – and dump their soups all together into one big pot – which, when combined, made the best soups this side of the Kickapoo! I’m sure there is a lesson here about how when things come together they are better than when they are apart, but just thinking about that soup helps me get up in the morning. Unfortunately, Grandma’s Attic doesn’t do the soup nowadays, but fortunately the thrift store is still the best place to be on the first and third Saturday of every month. So, if you don’t mind getting a little lost, stop on by and say Dello, it’s a good place to find yourself.