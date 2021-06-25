Get Lost! In Vernon County: Dell

Hi. Vern here. So, how long has it been since we last talked? Maybe a week? Boy, it feels like forever. I kind of lose track of time. Maybe I should get one of those tracking devices. I overheard someone say there is a shot you can get these days that has one of those. But what do I know. I guess there is ONE thing that I DO know; it’s where Dell is! Where the Dell is that, you ask? Well, it’s just east down the road from Bloomingdale and a smidge west of the Kickapoo Valley Reserve.
Did you know Dell used to be called Prestonville? Right there close to Weister Creek, there also used to be a country store, a cheese factory, blacksmith, church and a school. The church was and still is a happening place. Everyone and their dog would gather there. It’s true. Once there was a white dog that wandered into town and he must of liked it, so he just stayed. The humans called him Whitey. Every town has that one dog, right? Anyways, somewhere along the lines, Whitey learned how to shake hands and I kid you not, every single Sunday morning for church service, Whitey would be sitting at the entrance welcoming everyone and shaking their hands. Now if that’s not a good way to start a morning, I don’t know what is.
Another thing about Dell is it is delicious. One look at me and you can tell that eating is one of my favorite things. I can nearly eat my weight at the Amish candy shops, bakeries, vegetable stands and greenhouses along the way. Back a few times around the sun ago, you could get yourself some coffee, a cookie and this super vegetable soup at Grandma’s Attic, a local thrift store that used to be the school. Can we talk about this soup for a second? Great. Thanks. Soup could be one of those conversation starters and enders, if you are not careful, so we’ll see where this goes.
The Dell soup was a perfect combination of the vegetables that grew in the area and the ladies that put it together. It would all start with any leftover vegetables the ladies had and they would make their individual soups at their homes. Then, on a certain day, they would all bring their individual soups to Grandma’s Attic – and dump their soups all together into one big pot – which, when combined, made the best soups this side of the Kickapoo! I’m sure there is a lesson here about how when things come together they are better than when they are apart, but just thinking about that soup helps me get up in the morning. Unfortunately, Grandma’s Attic doesn’t do the soup nowadays, but fortunately the thrift store is still the best place to be on the first and third Saturday of every month. So, if you don’t mind getting a little lost, stop on by and say Dello, it’s a good place to find yourself.
Christina Dollhausen, Vernon County’s economic development coordinator, will be sharing with Vernon County View readers the adventures of Vernon S. Quatch.