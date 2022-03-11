Get Lost! In Vernon County: Duck Egg County Forest

Hi. Vern here. Once in a while you have to wonder why things are called what they are called. Why is my foot called a foot? Why is a whole county named after a Sasquatch? Why is the park Duck Egg County Forest called Duck Egg?

If you want to contemplate the mysteries of life and try to answer this very question, I recommend checking out the one, the only—Duck Egg County Forest. It’s a bit of a mystery to get there, but once you are there, it all starts to make sense. There are a couple ways to get from here to there, depending what path you decide to take. One way is taking Hwy. 14 out of Viroqua, take a left on Hwy. Y, go for a quite a while and just when you are ready to give up and you find yourself screaming a few obscenities…right there on your left you will see Irish Ridge Road! Take some deep breaths and hang a left on Irish Ridge Road, then keep going—yup, a little further—and before you know it you will see a sign that says Duck Egg County Forest. This is upper Duck Egg. If you miss that one and then find yourself going down a huge, curvy hill, right when you hit the bottom you’ll find another sign that says Duck Egg County Forest. This is Lower Duck Egg. Both upper and lower are part of the whole mystery to unfold, so if you don’t have time to crack the code the first time, maybe make some time to go to the other one another day.

This park has over 707 acres to get lost in that was acquired by Vernon County as part of the installation of a large flood control dam finished in 1990. The dam protects roads, bridges and properties downstream from flooding in the Bad Axe River valley. When it’s not flooding, it’s a super neat spot for hiking the trails, horseback riding, fishing, hunting and of course, contemplating the mind-boggling mystery of why Duck Egg is called Duck Egg.

I’ve spent some time there over the years and here’s my take. Within any egg, at any given time, there rests a possibility of life. And within the possibility of life is infinite diversity. What I mean is, the egg prompts questions of potential like; Green eyes or blue? Rooster or hen? Fuzzy or rough? Where will I be tomorrow? Will my true identity be revealed? In this sense, the egg meaning also reminds us of the balance we all try to achieve in our lives. Where there is good, there is also bad, some days have sunshine and some days have rain…there’s always a mix, and that, my friend, is that. I would like to know what your take is on why Duck Egg is called Duck Egg…I’m sure though at the end of the day, there is one thing we will both agree on, it’s a good egg.

Christina Dollhausen, Vernon County’s economic development coordinator, will be sharing with Vernon County View readers the adventures of Vernon S. Quatch.

