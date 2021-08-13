Get Lost! In Vernon County: Esofea

Remember when I said that you won’t find much of what was of the town if you go to Esofea? It’s true. There was big curve in the road and there was talk to straighten that road for many years. The time came after no one wanted to own the remaining buildings, so they burnt them all down one day and that was that. Now Queen Anne’s lace, chicory and honeysuckle cover what was once the village of Esofea. It’s a bummer, it didn’t even get the chance to become a ghost town. Now there’s no place for the ghosts to hide, although I suppose they now hide in the hills. There are still memories, a church and of course there is one of the best parks in the region to get lost in. The Rentz family donated land to Vernon County and it was called Rentz Memorial Park, more commonly known as Esofea park. If you throw Rentz in that name, you’d certainly please the ghosts that still live in those hills.