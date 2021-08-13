Get Lost! In Vernon County: Esofea

Vern here. Tucked right where it’s supposed to be and not where it’s not, you’ll find Esofea. It’s about 8 miles northwest of Viroqua along the north fork of the Bad Ax. You won’t find much of what it was at one time, but you’ll be in the right place of where it all was.
It all started with a human named Michael Rentz. He met a woman named Agetha on the boat that came over to America from Norway and well, they seemed to get along and eight human kids later—Esofea was born! I mean if you have that many kids you pretty much already have a good start on a town anyways. At one time Esofea rivaled Coon Valley as a thriving place of commerce. It had blacksmith, a general store, a shoe shop, a creamery, a school, post office, the works. Do you know how Esofea was named? Me neither. Well OK, I guess I did get wind of a story that may or may not be true. The E was the first letter of the name of the creamery owner and Sofea was his wife, so he just combined them..E-Sofea. The name Rentztown was on the table, but ol’ Michael Rentz wasn’t having it. He would rather run a tannery, own the general store, serve as postmaster, start a school district and build the Bethany Church versus having a town named after him.
One of his eight kids taught at the school. I remember that the schoolhouse didn’t have a clock or a way to keep time, so Agetha would put up a white cloth in the window of the Rentz farmhouse each day at recess time and at dismissal time. The teacher could see the cloth from the classroom and know exactly what time it was to do what. It was a pretty good system. The Rentzs also had a pet crow that used to visit the school. It would fly in and steal bright objects like erasers, and what not. The human kids and the crow loved it. Not sure what the teacher thought about it, I suppose there wasn’t a white cloth that told her what time the crow was going to come, so there’s that.
Remember when I said that you won’t find much of what was of the town if you go to Esofea? It’s true. There was big curve in the road and there was talk to straighten that road for many years. The time came after no one wanted to own the remaining buildings, so they burnt them all down one day and that was that. Now Queen Anne’s lace, chicory and honeysuckle cover what was once the village of Esofea. It’s a bummer, it didn’t even get the chance to become a ghost town. Now there’s no place for the ghosts to hide, although I suppose they now hide in the hills. There are still memories, a church and of course there is one of the best parks in the region to get lost in. The Rentz family donated land to Vernon County and it was called Rentz Memorial Park, more commonly known as Esofea park. If you throw Rentz in that name, you’d certainly please the ghosts that still live in those hills.
Christina Dollhausen, Vernon County’s economic development coordinator, will be sharing with Vernon County View readers the adventures of Vernon S. Quatch.