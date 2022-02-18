Get Lost! In Vernon County: Fairview

Hi. Vern here. There are so many ways to look at things. Just when you thought something wasn’t there, by golly – there it is. Or to be more exact, there is was. OK, OK, I’m taking the long way to get to my weekly report here, but hey sometimes you need to look at the long view to see where you are going…or maybe you have a closer look at the Fairview! (see what I did there?!)

I bet you are now thinking, where is heck is Fairview and why would I listen to a wandering Sasquatch to tell me? Well, I’m not making you do anything you don’t want to do, I’m just the messenger and you’ve made it this far, so let’s keep going! Sometimes when something was there and isn’t there now they name a road after what once was and that’s just what happened here in Webster Township. Fairview, likely named because it’s on top of the ridge and the “view” is so very “fair,” is about 7 miles west of La Farge by the Webster Township building, close to where County Road SS crosses Hwy. 82.

There were some interesting humans that did a lot for the area that came from the Fairview area. One human man, the town assessor, built many of the roads and bridges that yous guys still use today with your modern horse chassis (aka cars). He used scoops, shovels and pick axes to build them. Word on the street is that everywhere he went, he walked barefoot! It’s a good way to feel alive and feel the earth move, I highly recommend it.

Anyways, humans in Webster Township were also very involved in soil conservation and farmers organizations, including the Farmers Educational Co-op, a forerunner of the present day Farmers Union. Farming during the Depression was tough times, but organizations like this were created to bring farmers together to survive and try to get better prices for buying and selling. Necessity is the mother of invention, right? I don’t know where I heard that, probably at the Fairview store, the friendliest town store around! Humans used to meet there, sit around on apple boxes and nail kegs and talk about all the things that needed to be talked about.

The Fairview store sold hardware supplies, dry goods, clothing and shoes and even had a gas pump outside to provide travelers with gas between La Farge and Viroqua. It had a meat slicer, cash register and a big old scale. The store owner said that even though the scale was big and ugly, it always, without fail, weighed everything perfectly. You know me, I like big and ugly things that work perfectly. The store owner was a former schoolteacher who taught all around the Webster township – Avalanche, Otter Creek, Buckeye Ridge, Lyons and Fairview.

Although she was a great teacher, she also was a heck of a business owner and lost very little money with the IOU’s…a very popular currency then and now. Well, one thing led to another and humans started watching the electronic talking box with the humans in it more often and with that, not as many people came in the store sit on the apple boxes and nail kegs.

Aaaannnd here we are today, looking back on something that was once there that isn’t there now…sometimes you gotta look back to look forward.

Christina Dollhausen, Vernon County’s economic development coordinator, will be sharing with Vernon County View readers the adventures of Vernon S. Quatch.

