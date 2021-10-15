Get Lost! In Vernon County: Fargo

Hi. Vern here. Boy, everyone is rushing around lately, doing all types of stuff. I’ve been just watching you humans do your thing…No, not like a stalker (OK, a lot like a stalker) and the best thing I can compare you to is squirrels. Gotta get this quick to put over here to move it away from the other thing so it can go there. Lots going on. You can feel the seasons changing and I guess you’re running around trying to get everything tucked away and ready for the winter. I get it. I guess I’ve picked up my pace a bit too. I’ve got places to be, things to do. There so many decisions to make too!

I found myself at probably one of the most famous crossroads in Vernon County the other day. Fargo. Ever been? Well, if you are looking, you go about as Far as you can Go, then if you miss it you go a little farther, or turn around, either way…you’ll get there eventually. It’s on the crossroads of Hwy. 27 and Hwy. 82 just a bit past Monument Rock or a bit past Rising Sun, depending which way you are headed. It’s right on the ridge. Whenever I get to Fargo, though, I find I always have to make some kind of decision. Do I go east down to the Mississippi River or do I stay on the ridge? It’s one of those keep you up at night questions. Am I right?

Anyways, although always a small community, Fargo didn’t have any trouble making some good decisions back in the day. There were a lot of farmers in the Fargo area and one day, while wandering around Fargo, I found an unusual plant that I’ve never seen grown around here. With a little investigation, I learned that it was a peanut plant! Nuts, right? They were of the Spanish type, resembling our common variety of clover, and I don’t know how this farmer did it, but he yielded nearly a gallon of peanuts that year. He probably would have had more, but well… ”someone” tasted a couple.

Do you remember the Fargo Cheese Factory? It existed alright. The farmers in the area pledged 260 cows to the venture and it took about $800 of capital stock to get it up and running. Nice team work.

There was also a store in Fargo for the longest time. Humans traveling through, as well as families from the surrounding communities like Sag City, West Prairie and Liberty Pole, would stop in for a snack, provision or other treat. Like I said before though, you are always faced with having to make some kind of decision in Fargo. And for me, it’s not just which direction to go…it’s actually a decision which haunts us all…Will it be Pepsi or Root Beer? So many choices, so little time.

Christina Dollhausen, Vernon County’s economic development coordinator, will be sharing with Vernon County View readers the adventures of Vernon S. Quatch.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0