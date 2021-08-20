Get Lost! In Vernon County: Folsom

Well hello again. Vern here. What do you know today? You want to know what I know? Well, maybe I’d know more if I went to the Folsom school.

Did you know at one time Vernon County was home to more than 100 one-room schools? Sure enough. Folsom school was one of them. I remember it had 63 teachers over 84 years! It seems like high turnover, but geez, anytime a teacher gives any time at all they are giving one of the greatest gifts in the world. I guess it’s no mystery, but I’m more self-taught. Lots of trial and error, but thinking back, I sure wish I had a teacher in my life who could have taught me a few things. Like Algebra, for example. I don’t think you can argue with me when I say the world needs more algebra experts. Anyways, these one-room schools were often built according to their region, such as attached to a ridge, valley, coulee, creek or valley. When old-timers from Vernon County say they had to walk barefoot in the snow uphill both ways to get to school, I believe them. Boy these hills are steep round here.