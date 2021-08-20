Get Lost! In Vernon County: Folsom

Well hello again. Vern here. What do you know today? You want to know what I know? Well, maybe I’d know more if I went to the Folsom school.
Did you know at one time Vernon County was home to more than 100 one-room schools? Sure enough. Folsom school was one of them. I remember it had 63 teachers over 84 years! It seems like high turnover, but geez, anytime a teacher gives any time at all they are giving one of the greatest gifts in the world. I guess it’s no mystery, but I’m more self-taught. Lots of trial and error, but thinking back, I sure wish I had a teacher in my life who could have taught me a few things. Like Algebra, for example. I don’t think you can argue with me when I say the world needs more algebra experts. Anyways, these one-room schools were often built according to their region, such as attached to a ridge, valley, coulee, creek or valley. When old-timers from Vernon County say they had to walk barefoot in the snow uphill both ways to get to school, I believe them. Boy these hills are steep round here.
Folsom is just south of Liberty Pole and west of Readstown on Hwy. M which goes into Hwy. J. It was always a small community, surrounded by a few tobacco farms. In its day it had a general store, cheese factory, a post office and even a photo studio! My old buddy Jens Fuhr was the photographer. He always tried to get my picture, but I was pretty shy in my younger years. I got to know him through his cats (he had a lot of them). One of his cats was nearly 20 pounds and named “Boman.” He also had a beagle dog named “Umpa.” It’s funny how you get to know humans through their animals. Anyways, one day there was a BIG BOOM that I felt all the way down in Readstown. It was an explosion and fire at the photo studio. No cat, dog or human was hurt, but it sure did shake up the valley.
A little known thing about Folsom is that it seems to be a pretty musical place. A group of fellas used to meet down in Jones Hollow and jam old-timey tunes late into the night. Also, the Folsom Barbershop Quartet sang their four-part acapella harmony to many humans at many local events. Now, I don’t know if there is any connection here, but a human named Johnny Cash wrote a song called “Folsom Prison Blues.” You know the one “I hear the train a’comin, it’s rollin’ round the bend, and I ain’t seen the sunshine, since I don’t know when…?” Cash wrote it about a prison in California and a train. I’ve never been to prison, but if I did (it would probably be for trespassing) – I think I would play the game “where would you rather be?” – And maybe just maybe: living free, roaming the green hills and lush valleys around Folsom, Vernon County Wisconsin, would be a great place to imagine where you’d rather be. I, for one, am glad to be here.
Christina Dollhausen, Vernon County’s economic development coordinator, will be sharing with Vernon County View readers the adventures of Vernon S. Quatch.