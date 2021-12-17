Get Lost! In Vernon County: Genoa

Hi. Vern here. Well, if it isn’t you…again. Week after week I see you. Sipping your coffee in your warm house reading the Vernon View. I’m sure you’re now thinking “where could Vern possibly go this week?” I’ve been asking myself the same question, but do you want to know a little trick? All you have to do is start going somewhere and Presto! You get there! (Follow me next week for more magic tricks.)

Anyways, Genoa where I went this week? Do you really want Geno? Oh OK, if you haven’t guessed it, I went on down to the Mississippi River town of Genoa. It’s located right where two branches of the Bad Ax river meet and tucked just right where is should be.

Genoa how it got its name? Well, it had a couple other names before…first it was called Hastings Landing. This was before the railroad came and I don’t have to tell you, but if you are a town and you have a railroad, a river and a road – you pretty much got it all. Anyways, I remember the hillsides and river looked different back then. There were great big trees with barely any underbrush and all around the grass grew waist high. Well, waist high to a normal human, for me it just barely skimmed my ankles…Anyways, the river looked like a lake in some areas and in others, it was a stream that you could walk across. Crazy to imagine that after seeing what it looks like now, but I tell ya, I wouldn’t lie about this stuff. It happens, it changes, it gets bigger, it gets smaller... Don’t ask me, I’m just the messenger here. Come on, get back on track Vern. OK…so after Hastings Landing, they named it Bad Ax City. It was a really busy river port where steamboats stopped and went and with it, Bad Ax City got a frequent visits from some rough river rats. I heard it was once called the toughest town between St. Louis and St. Paul, but truly, it was the outsider gangs of desperadoes that caused all the ruckus.

They had a whole whirlwind of development happening in that river town despite the bad rep, so they changed their name to Genoa. It was a fitting, as there were many humans from Italy setting up their homes and businesses including three general stores, a grain warehouse, a wagon shop, blacksmith, hotel, school, church and so much more. Even today, there’s a whirlwind of fun to be had there. Hey, did you know about the tornado there back over a 100 years ago? Yup, I saw it coming and the wind was so strong that it scooped water out and for a second, I saw the bottom of the river! And later fish from the river were found in farm fields around Chaseburg! It’s a true story, Genoa wouldn’t lie to you about such things.

Christina Dollhausen, Vernon County’s economic development coordinator, will be sharing with Vernon County View readers the adventures of Vernon S. Quatch.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0