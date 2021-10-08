Get Lost! In Vernon County: Kickapoo Center

Well, how ‘bout that? I didn’t expect to see you here. Actually, I didn’t expect to see anyone, but sometimes there’s more to see than meets the eye, you just have to look at it a different way. Kickapoo Center is like that. Did you know it was actually a place before any of the other places were places in the Kickapoo Valley? It’s true. I wonder though, isn’t every place still a place before it becomes a place? Who am I to say when a place becomes a place? I’m just a Sasquatch that wanders around the county and what comes out gets in the Vernon View. Is it magic? I don’t know, but I do know Kickapoo Center is some kind of magic – the “now you see it now you don’t” kind of magic – at least.

It all started at the very beginning. Then some things happened. Then later a fur trapper human named Estes, went down the Kickapoo River with a group of other adventurers one day. All was going well until one guy said something to another guy that he didn’t like and instead of hugging it out, they got in a fight and Estes said, “Ya know what?! You guys can keep fighting, I’m outta here!” So as the others continued down the river, Estes steers his boat to the bank, gets out, looks around and says – “Yup, this looks like a good place. I think I’ll live here.” And “here” is where Kickapoo Center was! He made a structure to live in and lived all alone in the area for a full trip around the sun before other human settlers moved in and starting building things; a sawmill, a dam, a mill race, a 2-acre pond, a post office, a store and more. A school was built, then burned, then rebuilt, then built again next to the church near the river, then moved. Anyways, this place was taking shape.

Kickapoo Center really was settled by hard working, good-hearted humans, but there were some bad things that happened in those hills. There was a horse thieving operation as well as a murder of four humans. The murderer tried to blame everyone else, but investigation revealed the human blaming everyone was the murderer himself so a mob of humans took him up to the court yard in Viroqua and hung him. Not a great day in Vernon County history. I usually like to keep my stories on the lighter side, but sometimes you just have to talk about the bad things. Maybe it makes the good things easier to talk about.

Anyways, if you go to where Kickapoo Center once was between Readstown and Viola near the intersection of I and U, you might not find much, as most of it is now buried under years of river silt. I can tell you though, that the town was indeed once a place where things happened. And yes, today it still is a place full of things happening, you just have to look at it a different way.

Christina Dollhausen, Vernon County’s economic development coordinator, will be sharing with Vernon County View readers the adventures of Vernon S. Quatch.

