Get Lost! In Vernon County: Kickapoo River

Hello out there in the “real” world. Or whatever you call it. Vern here. It doesn’t get any more real than the place I’m at today. It’s a certain spot along the Kickapoo River between the two towns of La Farge and Ontario. I’ve overheard local humans call it “Bare A** Beach.” I don’t know about you, but in all my years I’ve only seen a couple of bears in Vernon County. Do you think that is how it got its name? Your guess is as good as mine! Well however it got its name, I can tell you that it’s a great place to cool off. It gets pretty popular with humans in the summertime. I like to do a little splashing around there, but since I still have my winter fat, I only do it when no one is looking. Yeah, we seem tough on the outside, but really most Sasquatches are pretty bashful about their bodies. I know I shouldn’t worry about such things, but I think you would be proud of me! I’ve been eating good and been getting my steps in.