Get Lost! In Vernon County: Maple tree tapping

Hi. Vern here. Ever read these little articles about a Sasquatch wandering around Vernon County talking in circles about this and that for a good 100+ words before he really gets into the actual story? Ya know, usually it starts out all sappy but ends up sweet? Well, if you are reading this now, you have found it! And just in time! Way to go readers.

It’s all about finding that right moment. And just like finding these Vern stories – if you want to make maple syrup, finding that right moment is what it’s all about. There’s a little window of time between winter and spring, when it freezes at night and the days are warm, where the frost and the sun come together at that perfect moment—that makes the sap flow from the maple trees. I could insert some pun in here, but that would be sappy. Anyways, have you ever wondered how they discovered that sap from a maple tree makes the maple syrup? Well, word in the woods is that Natives observed squirrels digging their teeth into trees to tap the sweet stuff inside. (By the way, if you ever want to know what’s up, ask a squirrel, they know…) Anyways, Natives then made V-shaped incisions on the bark of maple trees to allow the sap to flow down into birch buckets before heating it with hot stones. With the arrival of pioneers, copper and iron kettles were introduced to the process which allowed the sap to be boiled at a higher temperature, resulting in syrup pretty close to what you humans know today.

There are different ways you might see the sap being gathered in Vernon County. Pails and spiles connected to trees is one of ways. More likely, though, you will see these tubes connecting a clutch of maple trees (aka, a sugarbush) and using gravity to make the sap flow into a collection tank. This whole web of tubes are all carefully thought out in accordance to how many maple trees, the diameters of the trees, the slope, the sunlight, wind exposure and the length of time in snow the sugarbush gets. The sap is then taken to a sugar shack to boil down to evaporate the water and concentrate the natural sugars. It’s then filtered and finished in a smaller pot at a lower heat and then it’s put in bottles and well, then you eat it!

Here’s the part of the story where I get all number-y. A normal sugaring season lasts between four to six weeks. A single tree can produce up to 15 gallons of sap. A tree needs to be about 40 years (10-12 inches in diameter) to be large enough to tap. It takes 40 gallons of maple sap to make one gallon of syrup. There are four grades of maple syrup: Golden, Amber, Dark or Very Dark. Maple grades are made of two components, color and flavor and the darker the syrup, the stronger the maple flavor.

In conclusion (geez, finally Vern!) Vernon County makes some of THE BEST maple syrup in the world and more humans should know about our sweet secret. I don’t know about you, but I sure like this time of year. Something about tapping the sap, you can almost taste the sweetness of spring. (See? I told you I’d end on a sweet note)

Christina Dollhausen, Vernon County’s economic development coordinator, will be sharing with Vernon County View readers the adventures of Vernon S. Quatch.

