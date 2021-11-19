Get Lost! In Vernon County: Miner Town

Hey. Hi. Vern here. You know those things that just happen? It’s the things that happen for a reason and whether or not you know why they are happening when they do you always end up thinking that there was probably a reason that they happened. Sometimes they stick around and sometimes they don’t. Well, I would have to say that Miner Town was one of those things. Although it didn’t stick around, it definitely happened for a reason.

The main reason Miner Town didn’t stick around is because it wasn’t actually a town. It’s true! Yup, no post office to speak of. (sorry to all the post office lovers out there). It was actually a place where a portable sawmill and logging camp was set up. It could have landed anywhere, but fortunately for a short time in Vernon County, it was set up by the west fork of the Kickapoo river, close to the intersection of S (for Sasquatch) and P (for Pretty neat), about 1 mile north of Bloomingdale. Miner Town didn’t get its name because of any mining happening (although a story about mining around here would be a story I outta tell you about…Perhaps I’ll ask the 10 readers of this article if they would like to learn more about my adventures with mining…) Until then—I will move along here to yet another way Miner Town Did Not get its name. It did not get its name because it was run by human children and/or “minors,” in case you were wondering.

Miner Town actually got its name because the sawmill was owned by the Miner family. Mary, Wilbur and Henry Miner to be specific. They operated a logging camp where it kept 40 human men employed, logging in the winter and sawing in the summer. Now that is workforce development at its best! When Miner Town was in its full glory, long straight trees were cut from the surrounding area and the logs were “snaked” in with horses to be cut for framing and siding lumber. This lumbered wood in the log world is called “dressed.” Did you know there is a whole log language? It’s similar to rock language, but it’s a slightly different dialect, depending what side of the Kickapoo you are on. Anyways, after a few good years, the Miners had plans for other ventures and decided to sell off the sawmill. The buyers moved the whole portable operation up north. Now, there still is logging that happens in the spot about where Miner Town used to be, which I took full advantage of to get this picture here, but it’s different now. Not bad different, just different. Some things stick, some don’t, but for some reason or another it was good that it happened.

Christina Dollhausen, Vernon County’s economic development coordinator, will be sharing with Vernon County View readers the adventures of Vernon S. Quatch.

