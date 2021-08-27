Get Lost. In Vernon County: Newry

Hey. Vern here. How’s it looking out there these days? See anything cool lately? I’ve been seeing some stuff, making some moves. It’s all part of the process, you know.
So just the other day I was making moves by doing some rock hunting at Jersey Valley County Park and made my way up the hill and found myself in Christiana township in a little place called Newry. Ever been to Newry? Oh, it’s a place alright. If you’re driving one of those motor cars and are coming from Viroqua, you take the Uffdabahn to Westby then right before the big ear of corn you take a right. Mmmm, corn… Anyways, go a little down the road past the old farm equipment that look like dinosaurs and if you get to the big things that go round and round in the air by Cashton, you have gone too far. Back step a bit and you’re there! At one time you couldn’t miss it. It used to be a popular stop along the trail as the Sparta-Viroqua railroad went through there. It also was on the Black River Trail where hundreds of fur traders, entrepreneurs, settlers and pioneers passed through.
Newry is one of those places in Vernon County where it’s on a high prairie which has a really long view on top the ridge. They say it’s so flat that you can watch your dog run away for three days in Newry. I don’t know who they are, but that is what I heard. The first humans were natives who would travel the high trails like Newry (and they would camp in the valleys). Then the pioneer humans started to come through buying their 40 acres of land and setting up homesteads. I remember there were guys named Ole, Lars, Nels and a bunch of Johns. And when I say a bunch, I mean it. At one time there were 14 John Olsons that lived in Christiana township! Its true. I used to play a little trick and would yell, “Hey John Olson!”—and pert near half the township would turn their heads and say “Whaaa?!” Oh, those were the good old days.
Although Newry was mostly was settled by Norwegians, it has an Irish name. Newry, Ireland was named after the Yew Tree, which was planted in Ireland at the head of a river. One of the residents of Newry, Ireland, ended up on the high prairie, became the postmaster and was able to name the town. Neat, huh? The Newry Triangle, the center of the town, at one time had a blacksmith, a service station, a post office, the Farmers Alliance Society store, a creamery and the Homstad school and the church were nearby. Right in the middle of the triangle was the Newry Store. This store was old when I was young. It used to be a great place to stop while going from here to there.
Well, next time your making your way from here to there, be sure to keep your eyes open for Newry. Because as they say, if your eyes aren’t open, they’re shut.
Christina Dollhausen, Vernon County’s economic development coordinator, will be sharing with Vernon County View readers the adventures of Vernon S. Quatch.