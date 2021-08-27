Get Lost. In Vernon County: Newry

Hey. Vern here. How’s it looking out there these days? See anything cool lately? I’ve been seeing some stuff, making some moves. It’s all part of the process, you know.

So just the other day I was making moves by doing some rock hunting at Jersey Valley County Park and made my way up the hill and found myself in Christiana township in a little place called Newry. Ever been to Newry? Oh, it’s a place alright. If you’re driving one of those motor cars and are coming from Viroqua, you take the Uffdabahn to Westby then right before the big ear of corn you take a right. Mmmm, corn… Anyways, go a little down the road past the old farm equipment that look like dinosaurs and if you get to the big things that go round and round in the air by Cashton, you have gone too far. Back step a bit and you’re there! At one time you couldn’t miss it. It used to be a popular stop along the trail as the Sparta-Viroqua railroad went through there. It also was on the Black River Trail where hundreds of fur traders, entrepreneurs, settlers and pioneers passed through.