Get Lost! In Vernon County: Newton

Hello. Vern here. Heard any good music out there lately? Ever hear of these music “stream”-ing services humans listen to these days? I couldn’t hardly believe it my own self, so I decided to check out what it’s all about. I sat by one of my favorite streams, the north fork of the Bad Ax river, to hear what I could hear. Seems like a perfect spot to hear some new, hip music. I was right. If you listen, everywhere around you there are these birds singing. Bluebirds, robins, chickadees, juncos, tufted titmouse…it’s a full on bird band orchestra! I think we all know now why they named it Harmony township.
In the center of Harmony township is Newton, between Viroqua and Chaseburg close to Duck Egg County Forest. Some call Newton the center of culture. I say it’s good to be at the center of something as I’m usually the one just looking in from the outside. Although there are just a few houses and a cemetery there now, at one time Newton was the center of it all. It had a blacksmith, sawmill, a town hall, school, a few churches and the famous Newton Store.
Speaking of culture, the school would bring in the best teachers and town hall had all types of events that brought everyone together in Newton Valley. I’m kind of a loner, so when I see people all gathered together, I tend to wonder what they are up to. There were spelling bees, debates, pie socials, Christmas pageants and dances that ended up with the best fiddlers in Vernon County playing waltzes and square dances late into the night. In the winter at the old mill pond they would have hockey matches and skating parties with huge bonfires that lit up the sky. Sometimes natural disasters bring humans together to, and one year there was a big flood that took the church right off the foundation and it floated nearly ½ mile down river. It ended up stuck between two elm trees. I remember when it was bobbing up and down in the water, the church bell rang its last rungs through the valley.
The village was named after Andrew Newton. He was a build to suit kinda fella. He was shorter human so he built his house to fit his height. When his son grew taller than him, they raised up the doorframes so the son could fit. I guess that’s how things go. One day you wear pants and the next day the pants look like shorts because you grew taller. I’ve seen it happen again and again.
A character I should mention from Newton was a human that they called Dump. He was a loner that lived in a pieced together shelter up the hill a bit. Some say his yard was junky looking, but I kind of saw it as perfectly decorated. The treasures you could find in his yard under the overgrown weeds were priceless. You would see him wandering the valleys with a large bag hunting rattlesnakes. One time he caught my rattlesnake friend/s who were named “Double Dave.” Double Dave was a rattlesnake with TWO HEADS! I remember one head couldn’t hear and the other head couldn’t see, so when they talked to each other one couldn’t hear what the other was saying and the other couldn’t see the point of it all so they’d end up going in circles. It’s probably what got they/them caught. There’s a lot to be said about good communication. The one thing Double Dave had was a shared rattle, so at least they could keep rhythm, which really was a nice addition to the bird band orchestra in Harmony.
Christina Dollhausen, Vernon County’s economic development coordinator, will be sharing with Vernon County View readers the adventures of Vernon S. Quatch.