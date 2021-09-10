Get Lost! In Vernon County: Newton

The village was named after Andrew Newton. He was a build to suit kinda fella. He was shorter human so he built his house to fit his height. When his son grew taller than him, they raised up the doorframes so the son could fit. I guess that’s how things go. One day you wear pants and the next day the pants look like shorts because you grew taller. I’ve seen it happen again and again.

A character I should mention from Newton was a human that they called Dump. He was a loner that lived in a pieced together shelter up the hill a bit. Some say his yard was junky looking, but I kind of saw it as perfectly decorated. The treasures you could find in his yard under the overgrown weeds were priceless. You would see him wandering the valleys with a large bag hunting rattlesnakes. One time he caught my rattlesnake friend/s who were named “Double Dave.” Double Dave was a rattlesnake with TWO HEADS! I remember one head couldn’t hear and the other head couldn’t see, so when they talked to each other one couldn’t hear what the other was saying and the other couldn’t see the point of it all so they’d end up going in circles. It’s probably what got they/them caught. There’s a lot to be said about good communication. The one thing Double Dave had was a shared rattle, so at least they could keep rhythm, which really was a nice addition to the bird band orchestra in Harmony.