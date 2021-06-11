Get Lost! In Vernon County: Old Settler’s Overlook

Well, well, well, fancy seeing you waaaay up here. I see you – but can you see me? That’s the million dollar question…speaking of, have we talked money before? I’ve never really understood the whole money thing. I mean, what would a Sasquatch like me do with a million dollars? Go buy some lottery tickets?! Yeah, I might be blessed with good looks, but good luck? Nope, not me. Momma Quatch always said “spend time, not money” so, that’s what I do. Today I climbed a steep bluff along the Mississippi looking for honey suckle – and when I got to the top, I was on Old Settler’s Overlook. It’s one of those spots that can be easily “overlooked”—but I tell you what, it’s a good time-spending spot.

Old Settler’s Overlook is just down river from Stoddard and up river from Genoa, off Spring Coulee Road. I see humans come up here to have picnics and play. I also see them walking on the hiking trails around here. Talk about a Vernon View! Old Settler’s is pretty spectacular. When you are up here, you can watch bald eagles soar in the sky right at eye level. Maybe that’s why they call it eagle eye. I guess you are now going to ask why it’s called Old Settlers Overlook…well, I really can’t tell you that for sure, but I can tell you at night I like to settle right in on some soft grass, sit back and watch the stars. On clear nights you can see every last one of them.