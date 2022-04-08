Get Lost! In Vernon County: Pioneer Cemetery

Hi. Vern here. Have you met my friend Mother Nature? I’m pretty sure you have. She gets around and is pretty famous. She’s a little hot and cold, beautiful and unpredictable. A wild one. When she smiles, the sun shines. When she cries, it floods. When she sighs, the big winds come. There’s something about living in this county that makes you know who’s boss, and Ms. Nature is it. She seems to know that for things to grow, everything must change at some point. That’s probably why she has the boss job. She’s in charge, and boy oh boy, she lets you know it!

There are plenty of remnants throughout the county that remind you of her bossiness throughout the years, and a visit to the Pioneer Cemetery near the corner of North Rock and West Broadway street in Viroqua, is just one of those places. Along with soldiers buried there from the Civil War and the Lucy Stone Marker, the Pioneer Cemetery is also the final resting place of humans that lost their lives on a day where Mother Nature was feeling especially cranky.

I don’t know what you know, but this is the way I remember it. One day, long ago when Viroqua was just a baby village, Ms. Nature must have had a heck of a day and about 4 p.m. in the afternoon, she couldn’t hold back anymore and let out a big, BIG sigh…and one of the biggest tornadoes came right through Viroqua! It was so big, that it goes down in history as the biggest one first ever recorded in Wisconsin. I’ve never seen anything like it and hope I never do again! I remember it like it was yesterday…I was spelunking in a cave at Courthouse Rock when I heard her ferocious roar coming from the southwest moving east. The tornado was on the ground for 30 miles, with a width of 300 yards and after destroying everything she could get her breath on, eventually it moved south of Rockton before dissipating in a six-mile wide downburst near the Juneau County, Wisconsin line.

After it winded down, I slowly came out of my hiding cave and saw that the treetops were filled with feather beds, chairs, and clothing. Cows and horses were either dead or writhing on the points of broken branches. There were even 20-ton rocks rolled, lifted, and broken! That’s some crazy power! Debris from Viroqua was found in New Lisbon, over 40 miles northeast of the city. Most of its structures, including the newspaper office, Methodist church, Green Schoolhouse, several stores, and many homes and barns and outbuildings were completely destroyed. The roof of the courthouse was blown off, and part of the post office was demolished.

You can barely tell today that this tornado wiped out the town of Viroqua, but the Pioneer Cemetery allows us to remember the humans that started the Viroqua dream and built the foundation of Viroqua. After her big, BIG sigh…she smiled her soft, sweet smile…and the sun came out. And just like that—the community came together to help each other out, rebuild, and carry on the dream the first Viroquans had into the now. Viroqua has been rebuilding and reinventing ever since, always with a nod remembering who’s the boss. Change has, will and is going to come again… she knows what she’s doing.

Christina Dollhausen, Vernon County’s economic development coordinator, will be sharing with Vernon County View readers the adventures of Vernon S. Quatch.

