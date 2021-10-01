Get Lost! In Vernon County: Purdy

Hey guys. Vern here. Tucked away in a tucked away valley along Bristow Creek and the South Fork of the Bad Axe River along County Hwy. N about 10 miles west of Viroqua, you’ll find what used to be the main street of Purdy, Wisconsin. So, do I have to say it? Yes, I really have to. It sure is Purdy down here! Phew, now that I got that pun off my hairy chest we can move on.

You want to know how Purdy got its name? Well, there was a human back in the day with the last name Purdy that built the first store, and before you knew it folks starting calling the valley the Purdy Neighborhood and a post office, wagon shed, blacksmith shop, town hall, root cellar, sorghum mill, and Bad Axe Church church were established and well, there you go! Purdy neat story, right?

Anyways, before the Purdy fella came around, there were Native Americans living around here. Nowadays you can’t see much of what they left behind, but they built mounds shaped like animals and did a lot of hunting here. I once asked if they would build a mound in the shape of a Sasquatch and they built one in the shape of an eagle instead. Oh well. Between you and me, I’m glad they did. The eagle was spectacular.

There was this one human named Virgil that lived in Purdy that I just have to mention. He was quite the force of nature. The story goes is Virgil lost one of his lungs to disease and said “the only thing left to look forward to is an early death.” But get this – he moves to Purdy, starts a motorcycle fix-it business and somehow, he just kept living! When he wasn’t fixing bikes, he was riding his 750 cc Italian-built Moto Guzzi around the Vernon County countryside with his dog Moxie, who liked to ride atop the gas tank.

I’d go to Purdy just to watch Virgil fix stuff. I think he probably worked on every internal combustion engine that ever existed. I remember he had benches full of parts and when he got more parts he would just build another bench to put more parts on. Virgil could fix anything and time and again I saw him fix up these old, rusted out motorcycles that barely had any life left in them. Many of these old bikes had a lot of sentimental value to the owners and Virgil of course saw the potential. Perhaps he saw a little of him and his life in these old bikes? Anyways, he would fix them up, bring them back to life and when their owner came to pick up their motorcycle, they would burst into tears of joy and cry like a little baby child. Just watching these grown humans cry would of course make me cry (…hey, I’m a softy, I can’t help it, don’t tell nobody…) and well, let me just say that the Bad Axe River would get a little higher on those days due to my tears.

Christina Dollhausen, Vernon County’s economic development coordinator, will be sharing with Vernon County View readers the adventures of Vernon S. Quatch.

