Get Lost! In Vernon County: Redmound

Hello again. Vern here. So, I don’t know if you heard, but I did something that I have never done before. I went ahead and stepped out of my comfort zone. Have you ever done that? I knew I needed to do something to shake things up this spring and Redmound, on the cross roads of Hwy. 82 and County UU, just up the hill from De Soto, seemed like the perfect place to do so.

I’m sure you know it can be kind of lonely being a Sasquatch wandering all over the county, right? Well, this week I dressed up like a tall, blonde woman (it’s OK, I wore a mask so I didn’t give away my Sasquatchiness) and walked into the Redmound Country Store to talk to some humans. Some actual living, breathing humans! They were most helpful and full of interesting information about the town. Plus the store has the most delicious sandwiches and ice cream floats!

Anyways, I learned that there used to be an old creamery across the road as well as a livestock yard. The building next to the store was moved up the hill from De Soto. Another thing that was moved was the town itself! So they say. The original post office of Red Mound was just a piece down the road, closer to Retreat. When the town moved to its current location, they also hauled over a huge red rock and put it right smack dab in the middle of the town, kind of like a monument to Redmound. It was nearly 1,000 pounds and it took the town of Wheatland three hours to move it! I would have helped them move the rock, if only they asked. Do you remember that rock? I also learned when they put the gas station in they had to move the big red rock again—and now it lives in the neighbor’s rock garden. That makes me happy, at least it didn’t have to go very far.