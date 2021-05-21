Get Lost! In Vernon County: Redmound

Hello again. Vern here. So, I don’t know if you heard, but I did something that I have never done before. I went ahead and stepped out of my comfort zone. Have you ever done that? I knew I needed to do something to shake things up this spring and Redmound, on the cross roads of Hwy. 82 and County UU, just up the hill from De Soto, seemed like the perfect place to do so.
I’m sure you know it can be kind of lonely being a Sasquatch wandering all over the county, right? Well, this week I dressed up like a tall, blonde woman (it’s OK, I wore a mask so I didn’t give away my Sasquatchiness) and walked into the Redmound Country Store to talk to some humans. Some actual living, breathing humans! They were most helpful and full of interesting information about the town. Plus the store has the most delicious sandwiches and ice cream floats!
Anyways, I learned that there used to be an old creamery across the road as well as a livestock yard. The building next to the store was moved up the hill from De Soto. Another thing that was moved was the town itself! So they say. The original post office of Red Mound was just a piece down the road, closer to Retreat. When the town moved to its current location, they also hauled over a huge red rock and put it right smack dab in the middle of the town, kind of like a monument to Redmound. It was nearly 1,000 pounds and it took the town of Wheatland three hours to move it! I would have helped them move the rock, if only they asked. Do you remember that rock? I also learned when they put the gas station in they had to move the big red rock again—and now it lives in the neighbor’s rock garden. That makes me happy, at least it didn’t have to go very far.
There also used to be an old school there called the Brown School Museum that used to draw humans near and far to learn about all the local history and one-room schoolhouses. The owner of the museum, Mrs. Mabel Brasda, would organize a big picnic every year. I do remember the picnic, it had THE BEST PIE. I don’t know about you, but when I hear the word pie, I can’t help but come running!
Yeah, so all good things can’t last forever – and the time had come for me to say my goodbyes to my new Redmound friends. When leaving, the nice human lady told me to “Stay Happy!” Wow, I thought, no one has said that to me that before. I tend to be on the grumpy side most days, but when it’s springtime in Vernon County and you make some new friends, it’s not too hard to find just a few more reasons to be happy. Thanks human! I’ll carry that with me.
Christina Dollhausen, Vernon County’s economic development coordinator, will be sharing with Vernon County View readers the adventures of Vernon S. Quatch.