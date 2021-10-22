Get Lost! In Vernon County: Retreat

Your old friend Vern here. Want to hear a crazy story that seems made up? Sure, I’ll just go right ahead and tell you then. So…I heard when the original road was built through Retreat, Wisconsin, it only went ONE-WAY! Now, as we all know, that kind of thing can really restrict a town from growing…but guess what? After a few years of only going One-Way, a really smart Norwegian discovered that if they turned around and came back through, they could actually go BOTH-WAYS on the road! I know I don’t have to tell you, but after the Two-Way road was discovered, the opportunities that opened up in Retreat were endless!

Located in Sterling Township, they had a post office, a cheese factory, a feed store, a doctor, a dentist, a barber, the Gravel School and a store that had a hand-powered elevator. The store was the place where you could buy all the things you needed, including furniture and coffins. There was not one, but two blacksmith shops at one time in Retreat. They must have had plenty of business with the farmers in the area; plowshares to be sharpened and machinery to be welded and such. One of the smithy’s by the name of John Hill, would say, “I can fix anything from a broken heart to the break of day.” As times changed, he didn’t use his forge, anvil and cooling barrel as much as he made way for an auto repair business.

Although some things have changed, some remain the same. The Walnut Mound Cemetery has been around since 1866 and has very notable humans buried there. The Retreat Church is still there and brings the neighbors together.

There is also the Retreat Community Center which is run by the Retreat Sportsman’s Club. It’s the first and oldest community club in Vernon County and over the many years, they sure have done some really neat things.

One of the biggest things they do is put on the Retreat World’s Fair, which has happened in early fall every year since 1919. Through the years, the fair has drawn humans from many miles around and has had horse shows, produce and livestock showings, baseball, games like blind obstacle courses, tug-of-war (the year West Prairie won was a real nail biter), lawn mower pulls, trap shoots, live bands, mud bog competitions and tractor pulls. One of the most famous events at the Retreat World’s Fair is the two-way parade. The parade route is 1 mile long, so as a spectator—when the parade goes by—all you have to do is just wait a little bit and before you know it, you’ll see the parade come back the other way on the famous two-way road. I tell ya, it’s just as good, if not better, on the way back! You see, it really goes to show that when you discover that you can go both ways on a road, the opportunities are endless.

Christina Dollhausen, Vernon County’s economic development coordinator, will be sharing with Vernon County View readers the adventures of Vernon S. Quatch.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0