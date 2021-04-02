Get Lost! In Vernon County: Riverside Cemetery

Hi again. Vern here. Miss me? No? Well, I missed me. I went looking for myself the other day and got lost. If you see me, just put your high beams on and frantically wave your arms around. That’s what most people do.

Anyways, today I’d like to share with you a spot that is not really well known in Vernon County. I’ve never really seen anything like it around here, in fact I don’t think there are many like it anywhere. The Riverside Cemetery along the mighty Mississippi River between Genoa and Stoddard is right off Hwy. 35 (Great River Road) on Riverside Lane just a bit down river from Bergen Bluff.

What is so unique about this cemetery is there are nine conical Native American mounds scattered among the pioneer and modern graves. I hear the mounds in this cemetery are nearly 2,000 years old! That might just be older than me! I won’t tell you how old I really am because as we all know, you never ask a Sasquatch its age.