Get Lost! In Vernon County: Romance

So I know you are going to ask, so I’ll tell you—nobody really knows how Romance got its name, but I can tell you that I know how it got called the Turkey Capital of Wisconsin. Long ago, Native Americans in the area hunted turkeys before disease eventually wiped out the population. But that all changed in 1976 when the DNR entered into deal with the state of Missouri to swap five grouse from Wisconsin for two dozen wild turkeys that were released in Romance. These turkeys had quickly multiplied and really thrived in the area. Maybe it was a match made in heaven? Who knows. One thing I can say for sure is there are more turkeys than people in Romance. I, for one, like it that way. If you want to take your chances, come for a walk at the Romance Prairie, maybe you’ll spot a turkey (or a me!) You never know what you might see if you really start looking.