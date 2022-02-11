Get Lost! In Vernon County: Runge Hollow Lake

Hi. Vern here. So, here’s a game we all like to play…where is Vern today? Nope, not there. So sorry, not there either. Hey you, in the back, what’s your guess? Ding, ding, ding we have a winner! You guessed right—I’m at Runge Hollow Lake! Have you ever been here? Golly gee willikers, you really outta come out someday! Just the getting to the there from here is part of the experience.

How do you get from here to there? Good question. Well, if you are coming from Viroqua or Westby, off of Hwy. 14, hang west onto County Road Y. Go up and down a couple hills and around a corner or two. Pretty soon you’ll see the little Asbury Methodist Church and across the road is a huge grape garden, a party barn and a tasting room! Word to the wise, the tasting room is for tasting delicious wine, NOT actually “tasting the room”… I tell ya, if you want to get kicked out of a place real fast, start licking the walls…boy, I’ll never make that mistake again! After you have discovered what to lick and what not to lick, you keep on going west on County Road Y, and yet again, up and down a couple hills, around some corners and then…there it is. And what a sight it is! Runge Hollow is a lake around 40ish acres in size and was formed by a large flood control structure known as the Runge Hollow dam.

In the middle of the lake it’s about 15 foot deep, which in Sasquatch measurements is somewhere between my flaring nostrils and my sloped forehead. Anyways, there’s a road easement to the Christianson Boat Landing with a few benches to sit on and a fishing platform. Fishing Runge Hollow Lake is a hot spot for largemouth bass and panfish. Ice fishing is especially good too and this is time of year to do it! I don’t know about you, but do you know what I find the hardest part of ice fishing is? It’s the casting….but heck, once you have that down, you are in good shape and fish at Runge Hollow Lake will be just begging to be caught!

If you don’t get the ice fishing casting down, you could also just go to Runge Hollow and do some bird watching. So. Many. Birds! Actually, there’s a common misconception with bird watching. You think you are watching the birds but really, the birds are watching you! Not in a creepy way, it’s just how they do. There are also so many types of birds that watch me around here…Pileated Woodpeckers, Eastern Bluebirds, Common Redpolls, Bald Eagles, Horned Larks, Wild Turkeys, American Kestrels, Crows, Dark-eyed Juncos and Red-tailed Hawks… just to name a few! Whew.

Since you now know where I am, isn’t it about time you figured out where you are? Better figure it out quick, the birds are watching.

Christina Dollhausen, Vernon County’s economic development coordinator, will be sharing with Vernon County View readers the adventures of Vernon S. Quatch.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0