Get Lost! In Vernon County: Sag City

Oh, hi. Vern here. How has your week been? My week has really gotten away from me. I tried to run after it and catch it, but gees Louise, it’s slippery! That’s the thing about time. It’s always got you running. Maybe one of these days I’ll get it to chase me? Speaking of chasing, I was following a butterfly and found myself in this place called Sag City.
It’s located in the most southern part of Sterling Township. The best way to find it is look for the big cottonwood tree on Hwy. 82, take a left, wind down a ways and just when you get into a little sag in the landscape, you are pretty much in the big old city of Sag. Beware though, the big city traffic is horrendous! Just kidding. It’s about as peaceful as can be.
There used to be grist mills in the area they would fill sacks up with wheat, oats and corn and bring them down to the road to be picked up. I remember wandering around back then and I always knew I was in Sag City when I saw the sacks on the side of the road. Say, here’s a good party trick: Cover one eye, rub your belly counterclockwise and say the word Sag and then say the word Sack…they sound exactly alike! Try it!
OK, now that everyone is rubbing their bellies…I can tell you there were about 15 families of humans that made up the Sag City community back in the day. The Sag City school was really a happening place. The first one started in a house, then it was in a shed, then a schoolhouse on the curve of Prairie and King, then it was built on higher ground, where it sits today.
Many of the humans living in the area grew tobacco. Farming tobacco is really, really hard work and the families had to use each and every one of their kids to help with every step of the process; like smoothing the beds, watering the tobacco cloth, weeding, topping and suckering the plants, and even praying for rain at just the right time. When late summer finally rolled around, the hard, back-breaking work began. I remember it was funny to watch the kids walk to and from school those days. They’d walk a normal pace to get to school, but when they walked home from school, they walked really, really slow. I think they thought the slower they walked the less tobacco piling work they would have to do when they got home. I can’t blame them for taking it slow. Everyone is in such a hurry these days.
By golly, I think I got it! Maybe if I run after time at a slower pace, time will also slow down enough for me to catch up with it? It’s one of those meet in the middle kind of things. I like it.
Christina Dollhausen, Vernon County’s economic development coordinator, will be sharing with Vernon County View readers the adventures of Vernon S. Quatch.