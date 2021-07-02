Get Lost! In Vernon County: Sag City

Oh, hi. Vern here. How has your week been? My week has really gotten away from me. I tried to run after it and catch it, but gees Louise, it’s slippery! That’s the thing about time. It’s always got you running. Maybe one of these days I’ll get it to chase me? Speaking of chasing, I was following a butterfly and found myself in this place called Sag City.

It’s located in the most southern part of Sterling Township. The best way to find it is look for the big cottonwood tree on Hwy. 82, take a left, wind down a ways and just when you get into a little sag in the landscape, you are pretty much in the big old city of Sag. Beware though, the big city traffic is horrendous! Just kidding. It’s about as peaceful as can be.

There used to be grist mills in the area they would fill sacks up with wheat, oats and corn and bring them down to the road to be picked up. I remember wandering around back then and I always knew I was in Sag City when I saw the sacks on the side of the road. Say, here’s a good party trick: Cover one eye, rub your belly counterclockwise and say the word Sag and then say the word Sack…they sound exactly alike! Try it!