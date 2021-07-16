Get Lost! In Vernon County: Seasbranch Road

Hi. You’re old friend Vern here. How am I today? Well, thank you for asking. Nobody asks. I’d say I’m doing pretty good for the most part. Do you ever have those days where things just work out and then other days they just don’t? Yeah, that happens to me sometimes. I try not to dwell to much on the days that they don’t work. I have to admit, that there are some pretty amazing things that just work out exactly as they are supposed to though. I can’t tell you how or why it happens, I’m just a Sasquatch who wanders the county looking for places to get lost. To keep this read upbeat, I better give you an example of something that just seems to work out just like it’s supposed to.

One day I was so hot that I thought I was going to have to shave my whole body, but then I came across this little place where this cool, refreshing water was gushing out of the side of a hill! It’s pretty unique to find the inside of the earth exposed like this. I could sit there all day and just listen to the water flow. Of course, I don’t like to tell all my secrets, but if you are feeling hot and want to feel a little cooler, one of these days you should check this spring out sometime. Just make your way down County Hwy. Y like you’re going to Avalanche, and you turn on Seasbranch Road, go down a little bit and right across the road from where the cats hang out on the porch, you’ll see it. I think they call it Crume Spring and it flows into Seasbranch Pond, then the spill way, which eventually goes into the West Fork of the Kickapoo.