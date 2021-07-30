Get Lost! In Vernon County: Shipwrecked in Vernon County

Hi there. Vern here. Here’s a question: Are you sinking or swimming? I only ask because the other day I was doing some deep-river diving for clams and was reminded of that time that boat, the Steamer J.S., caught on fire and sunk to the bottom of the Mississippi River.
It had 1,185 humans on it that day and the fire spread fast, but luck spread faster; 1,183 humans survived and made it safely to Bad Axe Island. The survivors had to spend over a day on the island, with no provisions. Do you know what happens to a bunch of humans when they get stranded on an island and don’t have their stuff? They start building fires, form tribes and go hunting wild boar. Or so I’ve heard. The boat itself is still under water where it went down so many years ago, between Victory and Genoa. Humans can only get there by boat. Which brings me to my next point.
Would you like to talk about the day The Steamer J.S. wrecked or would you like to talk about the boat itself? Oh, is this going to be one of choose your own adventure stories? Yeah! You picked boat? Great.
So, Capt. John Streckfus, “The Commodore,” had a fleet business that had two boats and a barge. The two boats were excursion boats, also called tramp boats. Before you wonder what that means, a tramp boat carried orchestras and crew traveling town to town up and down the river. Instead of going to the boat for music, the music came by boat. Now Capt. John wanted to take this to the next level and had an idea to have events on the boats themselves! The Steamer J.S. was dreamed up and built and they soon put together extravagant events where humans could get on at ports in Lansing or La Crosse. A problem did present itself when too many humans wanted to be on the boat at once. Fortunately, “The Commodore” was a good troubleshooter and decided, why don’t we just make this boat bigger?! By attaching the barge to the back of the boat, magically you now have one big floating party! Problem solved. Here’s a crazy thing, Capt. John’s barge was named…get this…the Little Vern barge! (I’m not kidding.)
Anyways, The J.S. was one of the most luxurious boats on the river with a ballroom and bandstand on the second floor. The wood hull was 175 feet in length by 33 feet in width, had sleeping rooms, a bar, a dining room, and electric lights. It even had an ice cream parlor! Now that is my kind of boat. The Steamer J.S. was a favorite, so when it caught fire and sank, it was a bad day for The Commodore.
Isn’t it something what you can learn when you dive in a little deeper? I’m glad you picked the boat. We got these vessels that carry us around and yeah, eventually they sink, but it’s good to remember times when they were swimming too.
Christina Dollhausen, Vernon County’s economic development coordinator, will be sharing with Vernon County View readers the adventures of Vernon S. Quatch.