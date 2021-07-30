Get Lost! In Vernon County: Shipwrecked in Vernon County

Hi there. Vern here. Here’s a question: Are you sinking or swimming? I only ask because the other day I was doing some deep-river diving for clams and was reminded of that time that boat, the Steamer J.S., caught on fire and sunk to the bottom of the Mississippi River.

It had 1,185 humans on it that day and the fire spread fast, but luck spread faster; 1,183 humans survived and made it safely to Bad Axe Island. The survivors had to spend over a day on the island, with no provisions. Do you know what happens to a bunch of humans when they get stranded on an island and don’t have their stuff? They start building fires, form tribes and go hunting wild boar. Or so I’ve heard. The boat itself is still under water where it went down so many years ago, between Victory and Genoa. Humans can only get there by boat. Which brings me to my next point.

Would you like to talk about the day The Steamer J.S. wrecked or would you like to talk about the boat itself? Oh, is this going to be one of choose your own adventure stories? Yeah! You picked boat? Great.