Get Lost! In Vernon County: Spring Coulee Road

Well, there you are. Just where I left you. Vern here. Do you ever have those days that you wake up and say hmmm, I wonder where my big feet will take me to today? It’s a pretty common thing for me. Sometimes not knowing exactly where I’m going on a particular day is a good thing. You see, if you put too many expectations on things, you might cause yourself more disappointment and you don’t want to see ol’ Vern when he’s disappointed. No, siree.

Speaking of not being disappointed, have you ever come across Dinosaur Rock? Well, it’s not too hard to find, but I guess it all depends if you are looking. If you ARE looking, all you have to do is take a little detour just west of Westby down Spring Coulee Road and there it is. It’s hard to miss. I mean, if you are a really slow blinker you might miss it, but that’s a conversation between you and your eyes and I’m not getting into that. Anyways, I tried asking around and maybe I didn’t ask the right humans, but everyone I talked to seemed to know where Dinosaur Rock was but none of them really knew how long it has been there or who the artist was. I wish I knew, because look at how real those teeth look! That takes some serious artistic skills! Well, I guess one of the cool things about art is the mystery behind it. As you know, unsolved mysteries are kind of my thing.