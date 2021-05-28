Get Lost! In Vernon County: Spring Coulee Road

Well, there you are. Just where I left you. Vern here. Do you ever have those days that you wake up and say hmmm, I wonder where my big feet will take me to today? It’s a pretty common thing for me. Sometimes not knowing exactly where I’m going on a particular day is a good thing. You see, if you put too many expectations on things, you might cause yourself more disappointment and you don’t want to see ol’ Vern when he’s disappointed. No, siree.
Speaking of not being disappointed, have you ever come across Dinosaur Rock? Well, it’s not too hard to find, but I guess it all depends if you are looking. If you ARE looking, all you have to do is take a little detour just west of Westby down Spring Coulee Road and there it is. It’s hard to miss. I mean, if you are a really slow blinker you might miss it, but that’s a conversation between you and your eyes and I’m not getting into that. Anyways, I tried asking around and maybe I didn’t ask the right humans, but everyone I talked to seemed to know where Dinosaur Rock was but none of them really knew how long it has been there or who the artist was. I wish I knew, because look at how real those teeth look! That takes some serious artistic skills! Well, I guess one of the cool things about art is the mystery behind it. As you know, unsolved mysteries are kind of my thing.
Spring Coulee Road is on the edge of the town of Christiana (beautiful name, if I do say so myself) and the town of Coon. The country around here is called Coon Prairie. Right near Dinosaur Rock is the start of the Spring Coulee Creek and if you follow that down to Coon Creek you’ll come right into the nice village of Coon Valley. Along the winding way there are some original Norwegian homesteads, lots of wildlife, humans fishing for trout, organic farms and wildflower preserves. There are some really fine trees around here too. You know, the kind of trees that you just want to go up to and rub your back up and down on? Yeah, those. There is a particular oak tree that is old and withered and full of knots. Ahh! After a long day of not knowing where I’m going, it sure feels good.
Well, there sure is a lot of county to wander, and my feet are getting restless, so I better get to it. I’ll leave you this week with one last question: Who do you think is more photogenic? Me or Dinosaur Rock? Questions like these are the things that keep me up at night. It’s OK though, I work better in the dark anyways.
Christina Dollhausen, Vernon County’s economic development coordinator, will be sharing with Vernon County View readers the adventures of Vernon S. Quatch.