Get Lost! In Vernon County: Springville

Hey. Vern here. So, I hear Mercury is in retrograde…again. Ever heard of such a thing? I guess it happens a few times of year when the planet Mercury looks to be moving backwards, like an optical illusion. Apparently if something goes wrong or haywire during this time you can always blame Mercury retrograde. Some try to see it as an opportunity, some call it a scapegoat. Mmmm, goats. Aw geez, now you have me thinking about goats. OK, I’m way off track. See what Mercury retrograde can do?! Let’s move on….with only a few more weeks of spring left, I couldn’t pass another day without making my way through Springville.

It’s just a hair northwest of Viroqua on the Springville branch of the Bad Ax River. It has the largest springs in the county…which probably is how this village got its name. At one time it was nicknamed Tickletown. Sure enough. Either it had something to do with how one would giggle when you got a hold of the local homebrew, or maybe they said “Trickle”town because of the springs and it got mispronounced. Either way, Tickletown didn’t catch on, but Springville did.

There are a lot of things that went on here back in the day. Springville had a post office, a mercantile business, a hotel (this is where you could get the “homebrew”), a harness maker, a blacksmith, a furniture and shoe maker, a school, a cheese factory and even a doctor.