Get Lost! In Vernon County: Springville

Hey. Vern here. So, I hear Mercury is in retrograde…again. Ever heard of such a thing? I guess it happens a few times of year when the planet Mercury looks to be moving backwards, like an optical illusion. Apparently if something goes wrong or haywire during this time you can always blame Mercury retrograde. Some try to see it as an opportunity, some call it a scapegoat. Mmmm, goats. Aw geez, now you have me thinking about goats. OK, I’m way off track. See what Mercury retrograde can do?! Let’s move on….with only a few more weeks of spring left, I couldn’t pass another day without making my way through Springville.
It’s just a hair northwest of Viroqua on the Springville branch of the Bad Ax River. It has the largest springs in the county…which probably is how this village got its name. At one time it was nicknamed Tickletown. Sure enough. Either it had something to do with how one would giggle when you got a hold of the local homebrew, or maybe they said “Trickle”town because of the springs and it got mispronounced. Either way, Tickletown didn’t catch on, but Springville did.
There are a lot of things that went on here back in the day. Springville had a post office, a mercantile business, a hotel (this is where you could get the “homebrew”), a harness maker, a blacksmith, a furniture and shoe maker, a school, a cheese factory and even a doctor.
Over the years, it had four mills! Three powered by water, one by steam. One was torn down, two destroyed fire and the last one ran nearly 24 hours a day it was so busy! Maybe they were so busy making that special Graham Flour.
John Graham, the pioneer who laid out the town, claims to have invented the flour right here in Springville! Maybe next time you’re are making s’mores, that would be a fun story to share around the campfire, eh?
Another story to tell is about the epic fort that the Springville humans built on the small knoll just south of the town.
No battles were fought there, but if there was ever any threat to the town, they would have been ready.
Did you know that Springville was just a few votes away from being the Vernon County seat? There were many heated debates on why either one of the towns would be the better place. In the end, between discussions where more flooding happens, where the post office was, the donation of 40 acres of land and the building of a courthouse in Viroqua for free (and the exchange of a barrel of whiskey, shhhhhh!) Viroqua was declared the winner. Well, if I’ve learned anything, I know we can’t change the past, although I do think both places are real nice places to be. I do wonder though if Springville ever blamed Mercury in retrograde for what happened that day? Who knows, I like goats.
Christina Dollhausen, Vernon County’s economic development coordinator, will be sharing with Vernon County View readers the adventures of Vernon S. Quatch.