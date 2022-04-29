Get Lost! In Vernon County: Stoddard's River Park

Hi. Vern here. So, do you have anybody that calls you? And if they do, what do you do when they do? Ya know what I’m talking about…they say stuff like—Yoo hoo Vern! Get over here!? Well, that’s what they say to me and since I listen to the voices, I have to do what they say. I don’t know what the voices would do if I didn’t listen. I suppose they would probably get mad or yell louder and I’d end up spinning in little circles wondering where to go next. But this week, that was NOT the case! The Mississippi River was calling my name and I made my way to Stoddard River Park.

I know it’s hard to believe, but Stoddard is indeed in Vernon County, and I’m happier than a peeper on a spring day about it! If you make your way to the Mississippi River and either go up-river on Hwy. 35 from Genoa or down-river from La Crosse, you’ll find Stoddard. Another way you can find Stoddard is by following Coon Creek west across the county. It winds through Coon Valley, Chaseburg and empties into the Mississippi in Stoddard.

Unlike many other river towns that started as a fur trading post or riverboat stop, Stoddard did not, likely because is located on a narrow slough about two miles from the main channel of the Mississippi. The river was originally west of Stoddard, but when Lock and Dam No. 8 was built, the ensuing lake flooded the lowlands, literally bringing the river to the town. Stoddard instead grew up to serve the commercial and other needs of the farmers in the surrounding town of Bergen.

So now that we know that and you have found Stoddard, ate some ice cream and tasty food, as well as doing a little treasure hunting, you go west on a little road over the tracks (the La Crosse Southeastern Railroad to be exact) and follow the signs that say River Park. The road to it winds around on a street with a mixture of houses and fishing shanties and then…there it is. The magnificent Mississippi River and Stoddard’s River Park. It’s a place you can put your boat in and it has a park with a shelter and a ball field. It also has this fishing pier to sit on and watch the sunset over the river. There are some islands spotting the river near here with some neat names like Eagle, Sunfish, Greenwing, Pasque, Slingshot, Small Fry, Log and Old Scribbler islands. I like a good island, just in case I want dessert. (not sure if you caught that “dessert” one, but good on you if you did!)

Anyways, Stoddard, like all our other communities along the mighty river on the Vernon County side, is also part of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge. If you are a twitcher or birder, like I am, along the Upper Mississippi is where you belong. If you are looking and listening you could find over 306 bird species including bald eagles, great blue herons, great egrets, white pelicans, canvasback ducks and tundra swans that come here in vast numbers at different times of year, depending on migration. There are also over 51 mammal species, 42 freshwater mussel species and 119 fish species. And…depending if you listen to the voices in your head or not, you also might find one Sasquatch.

Christina Dollhausen, Vernon County’s economic development coordinator, will be sharing with Vernon County View readers the adventures of Vernon S. Quatch.

