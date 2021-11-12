Get Lost! In Vernon County: Sugar Grove

Hi. Vern here. So, have you ever wished you could be in more than one place at one time? I sure do. Most every day someone will say, “Hey Vern! Over here!” Then the other says, “Wait, you’re supposed to be over there!” Yes, I may get around, but still, I’m only one Sasquatch. All I know is there are so many here’s and there’s and so little time, am I right?

Well, I figured the only way to tackle this multiple places at one time thing was to go to Sugar Grove. It’s as far south on Hwy. 14 as you can get in Vernon County, but also it is right on the Crawford County AND the Richland County lines! So, if you do your favorite Twister moves: right hand red—left foot yellow—right foot blue: you will officially be in THREE county’s all at once! Neat, huh?! Now, if you hold this position and you can pronounce Kokomonjo (which is the road really close to the tri-fecta of awesomeness) you win the game! Congratulations! Sugar Grove is really a winning place, if you ask me. At one time it had a blacksmith shop, two general stores, two millinery shops, a hotel, a post office, a cheese factory and a sawmill. And what a sawmill. Sugar Grove had a booming logging business. One time they brought a log in so big that the Grove mill couldn’t quite mill it, so they had to send it on down the hill to Readstown. These towns around here help each other out like that. Now back to the biggest log I’ve ever seen… I remember I tried to give it a big ol’ Vern hug and as hard as I tried, I just couldn’t fit my arms around it, it was just that big.

Speaking of logs, they were looking for material to build a church and since there was a saw mill near by they said, hey how about that? Good thing too, the church was (and still is) a popular place to be. One day it had a revival meeting and out of the 65 humans that attended, 50 of them got baptized! That’s a 76.92 percent baptism rate! Might as well just mark that up for another win for Sugar Grove! There was a large grove of sugar maples near the church and I remember that every year, the humans in the area would get together for the making of maple sugar. I could tell it was happening because you could smell the smell of the maple sap boiling – and the great thing was is you could smell it not just in Vernon County, but all the way in Crawford AND Richland Counties! It’s funny how things happen but I think I just proved how quantum theory works and how to be in multiple places at one time…thanks Sugar Grove.

Christina Dollhausen, Vernon County’s economic development coordinator, will be sharing with Vernon County View readers the adventures of Vernon S. Quatch.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0