Get Lost! In Vernon County: Tainter Creek

Hey guys. You’re old friend Vern here. It’s been a pretty nice spring, if I do say so myself. I have to say so myself, because I tend to talk to myself quite a bit. It’s OK, usually it’s a decent conversation. Sometimes it can pretty deep at times. I was going back and forth about the name Tainter Creek. I mean, with a name like “Tainter” one might think that the waters are “tainted,” but geez, if you just take a moment look around here, you can see the water is almost as pure as a new baby Sasquatch on a spring day.

Have you ever been to Tainter Creek? Well, you go east of Liberty Pole off Hwy. 82, you’ll see some windmills, then there is a left then another left down a gravel road, which goes into a beautiful Vernon County valley and there you are. Simple as that. You’ll see happy cows grazing along the way and when you get there, you’ll likely also see humans that like to fish. It’s definitely off the beaten path, but like any good journey, getting there is just part of the adventure.