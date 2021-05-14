Get Lost! In Vernon County: Tainter Creek

Hey guys. You’re old friend Vern here. It’s been a pretty nice spring, if I do say so myself. I have to say so myself, because I tend to talk to myself quite a bit. It’s OK, usually it’s a decent conversation. Sometimes it can pretty deep at times. I was going back and forth about the name Tainter Creek. I mean, with a name like “Tainter” one might think that the waters are “tainted,” but geez, if you just take a moment look around here, you can see the water is almost as pure as a new baby Sasquatch on a spring day.
Have you ever been to Tainter Creek? Well, you go east of Liberty Pole off Hwy. 82, you’ll see some windmills, then there is a left then another left down a gravel road, which goes into a beautiful Vernon County valley and there you are. Simple as that. You’ll see happy cows grazing along the way and when you get there, you’ll likely also see humans that like to fish. It’s definitely off the beaten path, but like any good journey, getting there is just part of the adventure.
What is especially neat about Tainter Creek is that a few years ago a group a farmers in the area got together to form a Farmer-Led Watershed group. Do you know what a watershed is? Yeah, yeah, I know what you are thinking and no, it’s not the graceful way that water rolls off my luscious fur. A watershed is actually an area of land where all of the water that is under it, or drains off of it, collects into the same place…and in this case, it’s Tainter Creek.
I was at the very first meeting of the group. Well, sort of. They didn’t know I was there as I was just hanging out in the woods, hiding out per usual, but I have very good hearing. From what I gather, this farmer-led watershed council is a group of humans that works with other like-minded groups of humans to protect and preserve the farmland, the quality of the water and the Tainter Creek watershed is what ties it all together.
Have you ever heard the saying “don’t drink downstream of a herd?” Well, in my Sasquatch brain, what this group is trying to do is kind of the same concept. Whatever happens to one part of the watershed effects the other part which effects the other part and working together is a great way to make all parts of the Tainter Creek watershed as good as it can be.
Ya know, maybe watersheds are like life’s journeys? Don’t forget where you came from because it will help you remember where you’re going. Like I said…this whole talking to myself can get pretty deep.
Christina Dollhausen, Vernon County’s economic development coordinator, will be sharing with Vernon County View readers the adventures of Vernon S. Quatch.