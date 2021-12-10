Get Lost! In Vernon County: The sky watching shed

Hi. Vern here. Things are looking up lately, don’t you think? There are so many things to see when you look up. Don’t get me wrong, it’s important to look down too. I’m a firm believer that “you can’t get up if you can’t get down.” But speaking of looking up, do you know what else looked up? A bunch of Vernon County humans that lived around West Prairie did. It’s true. There was a group of humans between the ages of 7-87 (and a dog too!), that volunteered to do just that. Look up at the sky!

They sure weren’t the only ones doing it. Probably every county in the country had these sky watching volunteers. In fact, at one point there were more than 800,000 volunteers across the country with more than 16,000 sky watching locations. They were part of a special volunteer group called the Ground Observer Corps. These humans promised to watch the sky all day all night all year long for potential hostile metal flying birds that might attack their homeland.

And hey, if you are doing the important job of looking at the sky for long periods of time like that you need to have a place to do it, right? So right here in Vernon County there is this little sky watching shed. If you were looking, you can find it on top of a hill just about a mile southeast-ish from the West Prairie crossroads of Hwy. 82 and Hwy. N in Sterling township. Not only can you see forever in every single direction up here, but you can also get a real good at the sky. And it’s huge! For being as big as I am, I even feel small here.

I remember helping the humans watch the sky one night and we thought we saw something and we all pointed at it. That’s what you do when you see something in the sky, right? Then I heard one of them say “Aircraft flash. Papa-Hotel-Zero-Zero-Black. One multi-bomber. Very low. No delay. Bravo-Hotel-Three-Five-Black. West. Flying south.” I guess that’s how you talk when you point at something in the sky. Anyways, nothing really happened after they said that so we just kept watching and waiting looking for more things to point at.

The shed looks different now than it did years ago and at one time the shed had a cut-out of a dog with dark colored ears and a mostly white body attached to the top of it. I overheard a human calling it the Snoopy Shed. Snoopy must have been the name of the dog. The Snoopy cut-out isn’t on the shed anymore and although I know where a lot of things are in the county, the Snoopy cut-out unfortunately isn’t one of them… If anyone knows where that Snoopy cut-out went, I would love to know. Just go outside and yell “Hey Vern! I know where the Snoopy Cut-Out Is!” I’ll hear you. Anyways, those years watching and waiting sure taught me something about something. And who knows, maybe all these things you read might teach you something about something too.

Christina Dollhausen, Vernon County’s economic development coordinator, will be sharing with Vernon County View readers the adventures of Vernon S. Quatch.

