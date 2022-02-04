Get Lost! In Vernon County: The 'Uff Da' barn

Hi. Vern here. So, have you heard about “the catch-all” ? Oh, I’m sure you have. There are catch-all drawers, catch-all food (like tacos), and catch-all phrases like – yup, you guessed it – Uff Da!

It might just be the perfect word because it can mean so many things but nothing at all. If you keep your ears open ‘round here, you’ll hear Uff Da multiple times a day—on a hill, in a valley, at a park, at a watering hole…the places are endless. Hundreds of Norwegians originally settled in Vernon County, many of them being the first pioneers of the area. Uff Da is originally a Norwegian word with “uff” an exclamation similar to “ah.” And “Da” in Norwegian means “there.” So, ah there! They say it’s used to express excitement, dread, disappointment, shock or dismay (usually mild) depending on the user’s tone within a given context.

If you are looking to hear what it sounds like when you say it out loud, I recommend going down Hwy. 82 between Viroqua and Liberty Pole and you’ll see a big red barn with “UFF DA” on it. You can’t miss it! It’s kind of a tradition around here that when you do see it, you have to say it out loud. Hey now, I don’t make up the rules, it’s just what happens when a word is written on the side of a barn—don’t cha know…

Anyways, there are so many appropriate times to use the word Uff Da. And because I’m feeling nice today, I’ve come up with a list of situations where you can use it! After each one of these, use the word Uff Da…and let’s just see if anyone of these will work for ya! Here you go…

Your kid gets sent home from school because they have COVID symptoms, again.

Going to the Dairy Queen to realize it’s closed all month!

Wondering how that yellow packer bus got on top the hill in Readstown.

Trying to maneuver around in the Kwik Trip parking lot.

Going down Belgium Ridge Road only to realize it’s a dead end.

Driving west out of Hillsboro and seeing the HELLO barn

Tipping your canoe on the Kickapoo.

Getting your canoe back upright on the water after tipping it over.

Riding your bike on the backroads in Vernon County and you discover it’s uphill both ways

Seeing a long lost friend only to find out it’s a tree

Realizing there’s a secret back road into Walmart

Finally understanding that you can’t find love in Romance

Are there really no Canadians in Ontario?

Taking a Sunday drive through the Sleepy Hollow parking lot.

Getting asked who your internet provider is.

Uff da!! Can you now see the usefulness of the ol’ catch-all phrase? You can do what you want, but I recommend using Uff da sometime when you have something to say or better yet, when you have nothing to say at all! Who knows, it might just change your life.

Christina Dollhausen, Vernon County’s economic development coordinator, will be sharing with Vernon County View readers the adventures of Vernon S. Quatch.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0