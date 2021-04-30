Get Lost! In Vernon County: Town of Liberty

Vern here. So, what’s happening with you these days? Oh, you want to know how I am? Really? That’s nice of you ask. There are so many nice humans in Vernon County. Well, I’ve been taking time to think about the important things in life lately. You know a good place to think? The Town of Liberty. It’s between Viroqua and Viola on Hwy. 56. There are some other good paths that lead to Liberty, like County Road SS or County Road S and yes, I’ve been on them all. I have even walked the west fork of Kickapoo River to get to Liberty. Now, don’t you even think about confusing Liberty with Liberty Pole! I usually wander around those parts on Tuesdays and Sundays, so that will be another story.

Did you know that the Town of Liberty was once part of the Viroqua township, but the homesteaders early on wanted it to be its own thing? It’s true! They got a group of people to sign a paper and then went to the County Board and made it happen. You know, it’s kind of my thing to do my own thing, so I think the folks of Liberty and I are more alike than one may think.