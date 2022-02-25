Get Lost! In Vernon County: Tunnelville Cliffs

Hi. Vern here. Ever heard the phrase “You can’t have it all?” Well, I have. It’s one of those things moms say to their kids when they ask for the newfangled invention out there that they just have to have… “Come on, Maaaahmmm! What do you always say no? Why can’t I have it all?”

Now…what if I were to tell you that there is a place, right here in Vernon County, where you CAN have it all? Do I have your attention now? You’re telling me I didn’t even have to go streaking and I have your attention? That’s great! I must be doing something right. Anyways, there’s a spot where you can find all the best of all the worlds all wrapped up into one piece of land that is open to explore. It’s called Tunnelville Cliffs. It takes a little bit to get there, but if you have a little bit to give, you outta go. If you’re coming from Viroqua area, take Hwy. 82 to Husker Hollow Road and then up the hill to Tunnelville Road. It’s kind of between La Farge and Viola. There are multiple access points to this land, as well as two different hiking trails…See how the world is opening up? Let’s continue. The Mississippi Valley Conservancy protects Tunnelville Cliffs in an effort to conserve native habitats and farmlands in the Driftless Area for the health and well-being of current and future generations. Hey, that’s you that they are protecting it for!

Currently there are over 2,000 acres of absolute, wild beauty that has everything you could hope for. Well, everything but donuts. OK, stop talking about donuts Vern. Once again, let’s continue…limestone bluffs drop into the Kickapoo River that runs along the land; pines like sentinels cover the peaks of those bluffs. Springs run from the hills, forming streams as they tumble on their way to the Kickapoo. In the winter, ice caves form where water drips over the rock outcroppings. At the top of the ridge, a green mountain appears as the snow melts, revealing that the rocks are covered with deep green mosses.

Now if that wasn’t interesting enough, just climb the tallest hill and if you look over the other side you will find a whole other world! Facing west, is a prairie with oak savannas and on the bottom land you will find wetlands. When spring comes you will see a full covering of beauty; hepatica, purple lavender, white and yellow violets, and others that I can’t name...but you could, I bet! There are ferns and mosses growing under the forest of birch, sugar maple, poplar and butternut. If you are a bird watcher (or you like birds watching you) will enjoy the Henslow’s sparrow, sedge wren, and blue winged warbler.

So, what more can a Sasquatch say? A lot, apparently…but for now, I think I’ve proved my point; Tunnelville Cliffs is a place where you can have it all. Take that, kids!

Christina Dollhausen, Vernon County’s economic development coordinator, will be sharing with Vernon County View readers the adventures of Vernon S. Quatch.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0