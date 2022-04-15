Get Lost! In Vernon County: UFO in Readstown

Hi. Vern here. What? Oh come on now, are you really THAT surprised? It was bound to happen and you knew it. Yes, I know what you are thinking…two enigmas in one place, at the same time, in one county?? Unheard of. But look! Here’s proof that we both exist. Pictures don’t lie and neither do I. Still don’t believe me? Geez humans, I don’t know how you get along in the world being so skeptical.

Sometimes you have to see it to believe it. Hey, I’m reminded of my existence every single morning when I wake up! But…if you really need to see it to believe it, you just have to find the corner of Hwy. 14 and Hwy. 61 in Readstown, which is located in the southern part of the county, real close to the Crawford County line. It’s also real close to where Reads Creek meets up with the Kickapoo River. Anyways, it wasn’t too long ago that this unidentified flying object came zipping into the Vernon County atmosphere and landed right here. Frank (that’s the little buff green alien’s name) said that one day he was looking for treasures on planet earth and the flying saucers navigation system (it’s very, very advanced) brought his UFO right in front of Crazy Franks! Out of all the places in the world, I find it pretty cool that the aliens knew what we already know…Readstown has more treasures than anywhere else on the planet!

Are you still in disbelief? Well, maybe you ought to stop by Readstown one of these days. After visiting and having a little chat with Frank the alien, check out not just one Crazy Franks treasure store—but two of them! You heard that right, there’s another one over the bridge just behind the Cheapo Depot…yes, yet another treasure store. That makes three of them!

Whew, after all the treasure hunting, might as well take in a park or two, right? Tourist Park right along the Kickapoo has a disc golf course, baseball diamond, playground and more. Also right in the middle of town is Readstown’s Bliss Park. I think the name of the park says it all. Anyways, after all this treasure hunting and playing I bet you are hungry. I’m hungry just thinking about you being hungry. You are in luck because Readstown also has some great places for breakfast, lunch, supper or a snack, as well as a cold beverage or two.

Wow, what a fun day we’ve had together! So much fun that I bet you are all tuckered out, right? Well look no further than Readstown, they even have places to put your feet up and lay down your heads. By golly, I sure think that it’s a real treasure to have such a place like Readstown in Vernon County. On behalf of Frank and myself, we hope you find what you are looking for.

Christina Dollhausen, Vernon County’s economic development coordinator, will be sharing with Vernon County View readers the adventures of Vernon S. Quatch.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0