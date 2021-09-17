Get Lost! In Vernon County: Valley

Made my way to Valley the other day. It’s not just any Valley, though. This valley was so special they named their town after it. You can find it along Warner Creek on County P about 12 miles from La Farge and 12 miles from Hillsboro. Valley used to be referred to as “The Corners,” which I think was funny being in Forest township with the Round barns in the area (..they have no corners…get it?) Anyways, they also talked about naming the town “Eno” after Uncle Ed Eno who was a popular fella and did a lot to develop the area. At the end of the day, Valley is what stuck and they went with it. Sometimes just using what you have around is the best solution and they did just that in Valley. They used a barn as the first post office. They used the perfect conditions of the Valley soil to grow hops, a big cash crop at one time. They used the creek for the saw mill. They used the white oak and hickory trees for wagon and barrel making. They used a fresh water pond for making ice for the meat market. Get this! They would cut 2,000 cakes of ice measuring 18 to 24 inches wide and the depth depended on the winter. They’d then put the cakes in a wood ice box to keep the meat cold and it would last all spring, summer and fall! Amazing, right?! Oh, sorry, I went off on an ice tangent. I can’t help it. I think can all agree though, ice is nice. It might be one of the best inventions ever.