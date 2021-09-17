Get Lost! In Vernon County: Valley

Hi. Vern here. So where you at these days? I can tell you are not here because I looked. Whether you are here or you are there, I’m sure you are somewhere because if you’re not, then I’d have to look a little harder. Just let me know when you find yourself, OK? OK.
Made my way to Valley the other day. It’s not just any Valley, though. This valley was so special they named their town after it. You can find it along Warner Creek on County P about 12 miles from La Farge and 12 miles from Hillsboro. Valley used to be referred to as “The Corners,” which I think was funny being in Forest township with the Round barns in the area (..they have no corners…get it?) Anyways, they also talked about naming the town “Eno” after Uncle Ed Eno who was a popular fella and did a lot to develop the area. At the end of the day, Valley is what stuck and they went with it. Sometimes just using what you have around is the best solution and they did just that in Valley. They used a barn as the first post office. They used the perfect conditions of the Valley soil to grow hops, a big cash crop at one time. They used the creek for the saw mill. They used the white oak and hickory trees for wagon and barrel making. They used a fresh water pond for making ice for the meat market. Get this! They would cut 2,000 cakes of ice measuring 18 to 24 inches wide and the depth depended on the winter. They’d then put the cakes in a wood ice box to keep the meat cold and it would last all spring, summer and fall! Amazing, right?! Oh, sorry, I went off on an ice tangent. I can’t help it. I think can all agree though, ice is nice. It might be one of the best inventions ever.
Anyways, other things Valley used that was around them was straw for brooms, yes there was a broom factory in Valley. It swept the whole county….
They used their community to have a public country school. In fact, it was the last active public country school in Wisconsin. The school bell rang for 113 years!
Valley also used their talents produce some of the best fiddlers and banjo players in the area. Lots of music was played in Valley. There was a place called The Chicken Coop. Ol’ Shine Potter told the story that soon after the Chicken Coop was built, all types of people starting showing up and having dances and played old-timey music there. It was a long and narrow building and got pretty crowded. You weren’t strangers long when you went to the Coop, they say. The Chickens didn’t seem to mind, in case you were wondering. I remember they also used their tasters to taste whiskey to see how much it was watered down. Some nights they tasted it real good. Ya know, I can’t remember when the dances at The Chicken Coop started or stopped, but I guess that’s what happens when you are having a good time, you forget all about it.
