Get Lost! In Vernon County: Vern gets sick

I guess crazier things have happened. And well, this week, my loyal readers, I’ve been sick. Yes, I must have gotten a little too lost and have found the coronavirus…or the coronavirus found me. I didn’t know it affected Sasquatches, but apparently the sickness doesn’t care who you are. I sure wasn’t looking for it, believe you me! It seems to be going around…I’ve been feeling OK for the most part, just really tired, which makes it more difficult to get lost in all the cool places across the county. Best thing for me to do is just hang out in my cave, away from others.

This isn’t the first time in Vernon County history that sickness has hit the humans of our little county tucked in the Driftless hills. The Spanish influenza epidemic of 1918-1919 was a significant event all around the world, including right here. The so-called Spanish flu didn’t start in Spain but in Kansas, in January of 1918. The disease spread quickly to an army camp in Kansas full of soldiers preparing for war, and as the soldiers were moved around the globe, the flu went with them. It was called “Spanish” flu because neutral Spain’s lack of wartime censorship allowed the Spanish press to report on the epidemic, and so stories of the flu came to be associated with Spain; in addition, the King of Spain himself came down with the illness.

To try to grasp how Spanish influenza affected people in Vernon County, the Register of Deeds, at the Vernon County Courthouse is a place to look at the deaths recorded at the height of the local epidemic. During the week of Dec. 9-15, 1918, 12 people in Vernon County died of flu. There are so many little cemeteries across Vernon County, and although I’m sick in a cave somewhere, that doesn’t mean you can’t go to some of these cemeteries to pay your respects and look at the dates and names of these humans and make the connection of not only how they lived, but how they passed. Belgium Ridge, Bishop Branch, Brush Hollow, Jug Creek, Walnut Mound, Coon Prairie, Mt Vernon – are just some of the cemeteries across the county. Not that I’m planning on dying anytime soon, but if I did, just put my big hairy body on a raft and send me down the Bad Axe River to the Mississippi. Glad we got that squared away!

So, if you made it through this article, I’m proud of you. It wasn’t the easiest to follow. Just remember, all signs are pointing to nowhere and I promise you, we’ll get good and lost together next week.

Christina Dollhausen, Vernon County’s economic development coordinator, will be sharing with Vernon County View readers the adventures of Vernon S. Quatch.

