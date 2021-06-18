Get Lost! In Vernon County: Vernon County Fair

Hey. Or should I say Hay..being it’s that time of year and all. Vern here, your unofficial mascot of Vernon County. Do you know how I unofficially earned this title? Me neither. It’s an honor, of course, but I’ve never heard of anybody just giving unofficial titles away, unless you do something...well, unofficially. I guess maybe going to the fairgrounds was pretty unofficial. I stopped by because I just had to know if it was happening this year. And after snooping around I am happy to announce that YES, the Vernon County Fair is INDEED happening THIS YEAR! Great. Another 27,000 more humans in Vernon County this September. Better get ready for that. It’s OK, it’s a fun time for all that lasts five days. Did you know that the Vernon County Fair has been going on for 165 years? Well, not last year, because well… (insert your go-to-year-long-pandemic-word here)