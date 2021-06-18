Get Lost! In Vernon County: Vernon County Fair

Hey. Or should I say Hay..being it’s that time of year and all. Vern here, your unofficial mascot of Vernon County. Do you know how I unofficially earned this title? Me neither. It’s an honor, of course, but I’ve never heard of anybody just giving unofficial titles away, unless you do something...well, unofficially. I guess maybe going to the fairgrounds was pretty unofficial. I stopped by because I just had to know if it was happening this year. And after snooping around I am happy to announce that YES, the Vernon County Fair is INDEED happening THIS YEAR! Great. Another 27,000 more humans in Vernon County this September. Better get ready for that. It’s OK, it’s a fun time for all that lasts five days. Did you know that the Vernon County Fair has been going on for 165 years? Well, not last year, because well… (insert your go-to-year-long-pandemic-word here)
The Vernon County Fair is actually one of the oldest fairs in Wisconsin! Sure thing. It’s also one of the best, but I might be biased, it does have my name right in the title.
At first, I thought I might be in the wrong place because I remember when the fair started out in downtown Viroqua. A group of pioneers held the first fair on main street wanting to exhibit the agricultural opportunities here and draw new business into the area. After a few short years, they moved it just west of Eckhart Park. There they had a half-mile track and that’s when the horse races started. These harness races still happen every year at the fair on the current grounds on the north side of town.
Year after year, the fair has grown; from exhibits that showcase the talents in the county, to antique tractor pulls, livestock shows featuring the best dairy cows, goats, hogs, chickens, etc.., carnival rides, live music and let’s not forget, some of the best competitions ever to be put on — ever. Back in the day, there was a shoe size competition! Thomas Silbaugh of Avalanche won the biggest shoe size for a male human at size 11. Golly, if there is one thing I regret in my lifetime it’s that I didn’t have the courage to enter that year. That could have been my big break! I would have blown the competition away that year and become famous. Oh, well. I suppose I am unofficially famous, so there’s that. Anyways, enough about that, let’s look forward! The Vernon County Fair is going to happen and it’s going to be better than ever. I hope to stop by, probably check out the demo derby…maybe I’ll enter? Who knows.
Anyways, I know it was a bummer the fair didn’t happen last year but there’s really no need to dwell on the past. The past is the past for a reason, so let’s look forward. You can really get a crick in the neck if you look back all the time.
Christina Dollhausen, Vernon County’s economic development coordinator, will be sharing with Vernon County View readers the adventures of Vernon S. Quatch.