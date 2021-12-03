Get Lost! In Vernon County: Vernon County history

There really is something in a name. Did you know the county that I was named after used to be called Bad Ax County? There was a Bad Ax City, Bad Ax Town and Bad Ax Village too. Many think that it was named after the Bad Ax River which meanders through the west side of the county. Others think it was named after the Battle of the Bad Ax which was fought near Victory along the Mississippi. Here’s the thing, that just doesn’t make sense. Now, before I go further, I must say again, I’m only a Sasquatch that wanders the county and although I may believe everything thing I say…it’s completely up to you to believe. Did you know the river wasn’t really named the Bad Ax River originally? It’s true, the natives called it the Minneskeik River. And here is where this whole thing got all flipped around.

It all started with an unintentional mispronunciation of one single word. When the pioneer settlers came around they found themselves at where the now Bad Ax River flows in the Mississippi. They used to explore a lot of the river ways by a bateaux. A “Bateaux” is a light, flat bottom boat. When the natives tried to repeat the word bateaux it came out sounding more like Bad Ax and they said, “well yup, that must be the name of this place and that there river there.” If only they would have clarified. Since it was said out loud, Bad Ax was established as the County’s name as well as the new name of the river. Then, while the county was being set up more, they starting to think about what is in a name? With a focus on how to make the county prosperous into the future, they knew the word Bad Ax just wasn’t going to cut it. They thought the word would make others think that the land and soil were “bad”—or there were “Bad Acts” happening around here – which really isn’t true at all. So after many meetings, petitions, letters – finally they got it to the humans that make decisions to rename the county. Wheatland and Minneskeik were suggested. I wrote “Sasquatch” on a piece of paper and anonymously submitted it. Apparently, that didn’t take either—oh well. Anyways, they wanted a name to represent the land so Vernon was proposed. Vernon comes from the French word “verdure” which means “green vegetation.” With all these hills and valleys covered with virgin forests of green trees and lush green grasses, it just seemed to be best choice…so Vernon it was, Vernon it is and Vernon it will be!