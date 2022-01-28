Get Lost! In Vernon County: Vernon County's sundial

Hi. Vern here. So, here’s something…what if Time was never invented? Just think, if time wasn’t a thing for humans you wouldn’t lose it, waste it or even have to spend it! Before there was time, maybe there was just wake up because the sun is out, eat something because you are hungry, go build that thing because it needs to be built, eat some more because you are hungry again, and gee, it’s dark out so go to sleep now.

I’m going to go out on a limb here…watch out…here I go!... and say that sundials are where time began. Pretty sure! It was first measured by the position of the sun in the sky and the shadows it cast below. Did you know we have our very own sundial right here in Vernon County? It’s as true as the day is long. And it’s the biggest in the world! Along Hwy. 14 between Readstown and Viroqua, by Second Nature at Reads Creek, you’ll see a huge circular metal structure with an arrow running through it. This arrow pointer that used to point to True North is known as a gnomon (pronounced “no-mon”). It’s actually an armillary sundial, meaning “using rings.” The extraordinary human behind the sundial was named Royce Jones. He got the idea after seeing pile of iron in a ditch near Hillsboro. He got out, measured and said “I can make a sundial out of that!” And that he did…eventually. He found out who owned the pile of iron but was turned down for six full years as the iron pile owner always said, “I can’t sell, I have plans for that!” (Classic metal hoarder.) Anyways, finally Royce’s persistence paid off and he acquired the iron, which was already in curved sections because it was part of a tunnel project at one time that fell through.

He figured out a way to get the 8 tons of iron moved and started construction. At 36 feet in diameter, his plan was to not weld it together, but instead bolted it so it could be fixed if it ever broke.

Did the learning necessary to plan this sundial come from Royce’s previous studies to work on America’s first ever cyclotron? Was it his work as a nuclear physicist in Chicago? Was it from his training of construction of operation of cauldrons used to produce Uranium 235? Was it because he was struck by lightning when he was a kid? Was is because he wanted to create a landmark at the Jones Arboretum and Botanical Gardens which he owned that the sundial sits? Possibly all of the above. Currently the sundial isn’t keeping time too well as it’s off its axis after the flood a couple years ago. Wouldn’t it be nice if we figured out a way to get this to point True North again? I think it’s about time.

Christina Dollhausen, Vernon County’s economic development coordinator, will be sharing with Vernon County View readers the adventures of Vernon S. Quatch.

