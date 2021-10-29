Get Lost! In Vernon County: Victory

Hi. Vern here. Oh, you don’t recognize me? I see…you think I’m wearing a costume. Well, did you ever think that maybe you’re one wearing the costume? Who’s the one wearing what? I don’t know. I do know that there is one time a year where I can completely be myself and walk around anywhere I want without anything to worry about. Humans call it Halloween. So instead of the regular – “HOLY @&#%%5E Karen! What IS that THING? ” – I get – “Dude, nice costume!” If only more folks could be more comfortable being themselves in their everyday costumes. Another thing that happens this time of year is the getting and giving away of candy. The village of Victory has a long history of getting and giving.

Since Halloween started back before anybody can remember, I hear the reason for dressing up in costumes and getting candy is to celebrate the last harvest of the year, the upcoming winter season and honoring the dead. It’s the perfect time of year to go down to the Mississippi River to the village of Victory. Ya know, a river town sure is good place for remembering.

Back in the day, “Stevens Landing” in Victory was a stop and a pick up stop for grains, like wheat. (Victory is in is town of Wheatland – so that’s convenient.) It also was a port to receive logs that were floated down river when waters opened up in the spring. You could always tell you got a log from upriver because it had these holes drilled in at the end of the logs. They used to use those holes to tie the logs together with rope to get them down the river together. Floating one log at a time would have taken too long, plus it’s fun to do things together. The Victorians had plenty of things they did together that made the place what it was. An active steamboat landing, good wagon roads that went to excellent farm land, rock quarries of endless limestone, plenty of trees for logging, a great bed of clay for making bricks. I might be crazy to say this, but I bet if you looked hard enough, you might find pieces of Victory all around Vernon County…from logs that built homes, to limestone and bricks that built foundations and more.

Victory used to have two warehouses, two hotels, a church, a school, a post office and a country store. Victory also had a fruitful business called the Victoria Nursery. It had apples, plums, blackberries, raspberries, strawberries, vegetables and sorghum that were grown there. They could also ship the produce most anywhere on the steamboats from the landing. Best fruit this side of the Mississippi, they said…

Well, it’s time to get back to being myself and doing whatever it is I do. I hope you can be yourselves too…It’s really the only thing you can be, no matter what time of year it is.

Christina Dollhausen, Vernon County’s economic development coordinator, will be sharing with Vernon County View readers the adventures of Vernon S. Quatch.

