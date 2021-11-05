Get Lost! In Vernon County: Viroqua Veterans Memorial

Hello. Vern here. I don’t know about you, but there are things I just can’t remember anymore. Fortunately, there are things you never forget.

I felt like I needed to do some remembering so I made my way to downtown Viroqua to a spot where there are large polished rectangle rocks with many, many letters etched into them. It’s the Viroqua Veterans Memorial.

These letters all make names of Viroquans who served in the Armed Forces of the United States. This special memorial just didn’t show up one day though. It took a bunch of humans working together to plan it out and raise green pieces of paper (which they call money) to make it happen. The whole community seemed to help out. They sold cylindrical-shaped capsules of meat (which they call brats), they put on music concerts (which they call…music concerts) to build something very special to remember all these humans that served. I remember it was a big celebration when the Viroqua Vets Memorial was finished. There were big metal birds that flew in the sky, balloons, speeches, and cylindrical-shaped capsules of meat…I mean what party in Wisconsin doesn’t include cylindrical-shaped capsules of meat?

Anyways, I went to the memorial for remembering, but I also went looking for World Peace. It was there at one time! Right about where this picture was captured, there used to be huge granite ball centerpiece called the “Peace Globe.” Now, there’s a whole story about Viroqua’s world peace and if you have already given up reading this article you are going to miss this amazing thing that I am going to tell you next, so for the few of you that have made it this far, consider yourselves lucky, because soon you are going feel good that you might know a little more than before, plus you have just read the longest sentence in the world, go good on you!

This 4,300 pound, 5-foot-tall ball of polished granite had the whole world etched into it and sat just above a rock base and floated on water. When you touched it, you could make the globe slowly turn. Because of this and that, there were some issues with the Peace Globe and one day, it was removed. Where would World Peace go?! Great question! There are only a few beings who know where it was taken and I just happen to be one of them. I can’t tell you everything, mostly because I only have so much to say, but I can tell you that the World Peace globe is still somewhere in Vernon County. Now, I don’t want to leave you hanging, so here’s something to get excited about…They say that the World Peace globe will come back to Viroqua for all to see again! Who knows where it will end up, but when it does, that should be a good day to celebrate. Peace out.

Christina Dollhausen, Vernon County’s economic development coordinator, will be sharing with Vernon County View readers the adventures of Vernon S. Quatch.

