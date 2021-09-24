Get Lost! In Vernon County: Wayside Park

Hi. Vern here. Working hard these days? Taking breaks too? I’ve been thinking about breaks lately. Do you just work and work and work and then fall over at the end of the day and call that your break? Or do you say hey – I’ve been doing nothing all day and need a break? Well, however you do it, you should do it. Sometimes taking a break from doing something or doing nothing at all is a good thing. Some may call it wasting time, but how can you really waste time? You see, time keeps moving forward and doesn’t take breaks but sometimes you need to take a break from time moving forward. The whole concept of time will kinda make your mind go all twisty when you really sit and think about it, but to do so, you need to take a break. See? Time moving along is nothing you really can control, but it’s sure fun to try. Here’s a fun way to try and stop time. Take a break at the Wayside Park!

Wayside Park is hidden right in plain site from the motor vehicles right along the Uffdabahn; which for you newbies, is the highway that connects Viroqua and Westby. I guess it’s 8 miles to Westby and 6 miles to Viroqua, depending. Don’t ask me how that works out, but sometimes it’s good to just let the mystery be. Wayside Park is really a pretty little place to take a break from the humans zipping along in their motor vehicles. The park has some nice trees, picnic tables, a shelter, fresh water, a playground and toilets. (if you need that sort of amenity) – I’m more of a “if a Sasquatch does it’s business in the woods” kinda guy.

Anyways, wayside parks aren’t a new idea. The idea actually originated in good ol’ Wisconsin. It’s true! The inspiration of the roadside park idea came from a disappointed Sunday outing of a nearby Wisconsin lake country picnic. Everywhere these humans tried to stop along the road for a break, they were asked to leave because it wasn’t their property. Well, as they say, the best inventions come from necessity – so a few small pieces of property were bought along the roads and they became public wayside parks. And now, everyone driving by could take a break if they want to! Pretty genius, if you ask me.

Humans can’t get to Vernon County’s Wayside Park by motor vehicle, so I recommend taking the Coon Prairie Trail as the best way to get to there. Humans can hike it, bike it, skate it, jog it, cross-country ski it, hover-board it – there are so many ways to use the path. That’s probably why they call it a multi-use trail. Lots of cool humans put a lot of time in to putting that path together to connect the communities. And yes, with all the time they spent putting it together, I’m sure they took some good breaks too, which is probably why it worked out so well. Ya know, I think it’s a good reminder for all of us—sometimes the best way to follow the path were on is a take a break.

Christina Dollhausen, Vernon County’s economic development coordinator, will be sharing with Vernon County View readers the adventures of Vernon S. Quatch.

